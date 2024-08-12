Steve Nicol weighs in on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold is a top-10 player in the Premier League. (1:04)

Virgil van Dijk has said Liverpool are yet to offer him a new contract, despite his existing deal expiring at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Van Dijk, the club captain, is one of three key players who is in the final year of his contract along with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"There is no change at the minute," Van Dijk said after Liverpool's 4-1 preseason win against Sevilla at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool are yet to make any signings during the summer transfer window, since the arrival of Arne Slot to replace Jürgen Klopp, but Van Dijk is hopeful reinforcements will arrive.

"Obviously I think we should make some signings based on how long the season will go but I think they are working behind the scenes and I am fully convinced and trust the club that they will do the right thing for us and get the best possible squad in order to compete in every competition that we are in," he said.

"That is the main thing I am focusing on, having the trust and we will see what happens. I think they are working very hard behind the scenes, we will see how that pans out."