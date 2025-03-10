Open Extended Reactions

Free agent left tackle Dan Moore Jr. agreed Monday on a four-year, $82 million deal with the Tennessee Titans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $50 million in guarantees and will pay Moore $50 million over its first two years, including $30 million in Year 1, sources told Schefter.

Jeff Nalley and Graylan Crain of CAA negotiated the contract with Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker.

Moore will be a blindside protector for whomever the Titans choose as their quarterback for 2025. Tennessee owns the No. 1 pick in this year's draft and also has been linked to multiple free agent quarterbacks.

With Moore at left tackle, the Titans are expected to shift second-year lineman JC Latham to right tackle. Latham was selected by the Titans with the seventh overall pick in last year's draft after a stellar college career as Alabama's right tackle.

Titans coach Brian Callahan hinted at the possibility of moving Latham back to right tackle at the NFL scouting combine last month.

Moore was a four-year starter at left tackle after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He fought off competition for the starting job in 2023, when the Steelers drafted tackle Broderick Jones in the first round.

Moore continued to solidify his job in 2024 despite the Steelers drafting tackle Troy Fautanu in the first round and team brass saying it envisioned Jones playing left tackle before the season. Jones, though, remained at right tackle throughout the season after Fautanu suffered a season-ending knee injury in September.

The 26-year-old Moore had a rough end to his 2024 season and finished with a league-high 12 sacks allowed. He also recorded 21 penalties over four seasons, including 11 holding calls.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor and Turron Davenport contributed to this report.