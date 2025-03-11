Tedy Bruschi breaks down how important the signing of defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is for the Vikings. (0:39)

The Minnesota Vikings strengthened their defensive and offensive lines Tuesday, agreeing to deals with free agent defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and guard Will Fries.

The Vikings announced Allen's deal Tuesday morning but did not disclose terms. Allen's agent, Blake Baratz of Team IFA, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the former Washington Commanders star agreed to a three-year contract worth $60 million.

Minnesota then agreed to a five-year, $88 million deal with Fries, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, as the team grabbed one of the top available interior offensive linemen.

Allen was released Friday by the Commanders after Washington failed to find a trade partner for the two-time Pro Bowler. He was entering the final year of his deal with a $15.5 million base salary and no more guaranteed money remaining.

Allen missed nine games in 2024 with a torn left pectoral muscle but played in the final two regular-season games and three postseason contests, finishing with 3 sacks, 3 tackles for loss and 7 quarterback hits.

Fries also had his 2024 season cut short by injury, suffering a devastating leg fracture in the Indianapolis Colts' Week 5 game that required emergency surgery. Before the injury, Fries had established himself as an extremely promising young interior lineman -- a necessity in a league full of dominant interior pass rushers.

Allen, 30, made the Pro Bowl after the 2021 and 2022 seasons, when he combined for 16.5 sacks. In eight seasons with Washington, he recorded 42 sacks in 108 starts.

Fries, 26, was a seventh-round pick in 2021, seen as a developmental player who might compete for a roster spot. But by midway through his second season, Fries had ascended to Indianapolis' starting lineup. He started all 17 games at right guard for the Colts in 2023.

ESPN's John Keim and Stephen Holder contributed to this report.