Bijan Robinson has blockers out in front and runs into the endzone to cut into Titans lead. (0:15)

Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Jarrett injured his knee on the first defensive series for the Falcons and did not return. The nine-year veteran, who has 34 career sacks, has been one of the team's defensive mainstays during the three-year transition from the Dan Quinn era to the Arthur Smith one.

Jarrett, 30, had 23 tackles and 1.5 sacks in eight games this season.

ESPN's Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.