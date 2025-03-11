Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Chargers reached an agreement with former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris on a one-year deal worth up to $9.25 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Harris, a first-round pick in 2021, topped 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons with the Steelers. A durable player, he started all 68 regular-season games during his tenure with the team.

Harris, 27, was selected to the Pro Bowl after his rookie season when he racked up 1,200 rushing yards and added 467 receiving yards on 74 receptions. He also accounted for 10 touchdowns that season.

Despite rushing for more than 1,000 yards each season, Harris averaged just 3.9 yards per carry in his Steelers career.

Harris, a Bay Area native, arrived in Pittsburgh after four seasons at Alabama, where he was part of two national championship teams and averaged 6.0 yards per carry. In his senior season, Harris led the SEC with 1,466 rushing yards and topped FBS running backs with 26 rushing touchdowns. He also earned All-America honors that season after leading FBS running backs with 30 touchdowns from scrimmage in 2020.

In four NFL seasons, he has rushed for 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has 180 catches for 1,149 yards and 6 scores.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.