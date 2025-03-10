Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Chargers and free agent cornerback Donte Jackson have agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

In addition, the Chargers agreed to multi-year extensions with center Bradley Bozeman and punter JK Scott.

Jackson, 29, gives the Chargers a veteran presence in what projects to be a cornerback group that is mainly young and inexperienced. Rookie cornerbacks Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart were the team's top two corners last season.

Jackson's signing likely means that cornerback Kristian Fulton, who had one interception and 51 tackles last season, won't be back.

Jackson was an immediate contributor on defense upon arriving to the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of the Diontae Johnson trade with the Carolina Panthers before the 2024 season.

He had a career-high five interceptions -- including three in the first six weeks -- and a fumble recovery in 15 regular-season starts. Jackson's five interceptions were more than any Chargers cornerback on the roster has had in a season.

Jackson missed two of the final three games with a lingering back issue and played just 30% of the defensive snaps in a Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

He spent the first six years of his career with the Panthers. A second-round pick out of LSU in the 2018 NFL draft, he had 14 interceptions with Carolina, including a pick-six in 2022.

For his career, Jackson has 341 combined tackles, 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles and 19 interceptions.

Bozeman, a seven-year veteran, started all 18 games for the Chargers in 2024, extending his streak of consecutive starts to 46. He played in all but 11 snaps last season for an offense that had the second-fewest turnovers in the NFL.

He has appeared in 118 career games, including the postseason, with the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and the Chargers.

ESPN's Kris Rhim and Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.