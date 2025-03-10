Pat McAfee talks to Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz as they navigate finding players at the NFL combine who complement their culture. (2:30)

Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack reached an agreement on a one-year, fully guaranteed $18 million deal that will keep him with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Monday.

One of the great outside linebackers in league history, Mack, who won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2016, had contemplated retiring after the 2024 season but opted to return for a 12th year.

The 34-year-old was an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his decorated career.

He had a dip in production in 2024 for the Chargers, finishing with six sacks, tied for the second-lowest total of his career. It was likely related to injuries. Mack strained both groins in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns. He missed one game against the Cincinnati Bengals with the injury and played just 30 snaps over two others while managing it.

Still, Mack led all Chargers players with a 13% pass rush win rate en route to his ninth Pro Bowl. He was a bright spot in Los Angeles' playoff loss to the Houston Texans, finishing with two sacks and five quarterback pressures, but remains winless in five postseason appearances.

In 2023, Mack had the most productive year of his career, finishing with 17 sacks, six of which came against his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

He returns to the Chargers for a fourth season in what may be his first year without fellow outside linebacker Joey Bosa. Still, the Chargers have third-year outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, who led the team with 8.5 sacks last season, and veteran Bud Dupree. Mack has a team-high 23 sacks over the last two seasons.

Mack was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Raiders, where he spent his first four seasons. He then was traded to the Chicago Bears at the beginning of the 2018 season.

Mack has 107.5 career sacks, ranking 32nd among all players since 1982. His 142 tackles for loss ranks 13th all time.