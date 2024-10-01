Bart Scott and the "Get Up" crew debate whether the Cowboys should feel confident or concerned after their win against the Giants. (1:23)

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys are putting defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on injured reserve because of a Lisfranc injury to his right foot and have signed defensive end KJ Henry off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.

Lawrence is expected to need four to eight weeks to recover from the injury he suffered in the third quarter of last week's win against the New York Giants, but he will not require surgery. The Cowboys are preparing to play without edge rusher Micah Parsons this week because of a high left ankle sprain.

Henry played in two games for the Bengals this season before he was moved to the practice squad. The Cowboys had interest in him at the final cuts when he was let go by the Washington Commanders, but the Bengals had priority in the claiming process.

A fifth-round pick in 2023, Henry had 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 10 games last year for the Commanders. Because Henry was signed off the practice squad, he has to be on the Cowboys' 53-man roster for three games.

The Cowboys are likely to elevate veteran defensive end Carl Lawson from the practice squad for the third straight game as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Lawson would need to be added to the 53-man roster in order to play again after he was called up for a third game.

They also have Tyrus Wheat, who has been inactive the past two games, on the active roster.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, owner and general manager Jerry Jones all but ruled out a trade for a defensive end.