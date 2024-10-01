Bill Belichick joins Pat McAfee and discusses the mindset of playing ahead vs. playing behind in the NFL after the Vikings' close win over the Packers. (1:58)

Welcome to Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings are the last undefeated teams remaining, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are the lone winless team.

In Week 4, we saw the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens grab big wins, the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers lose for the first time this season, and the Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints in a thriller. With all of this excitement comes movement in our Power Rankings.

We also asked our NFL Nation reporters to name the biggest issue on defense for every team. From third-down defense to forcing turnovers, we took a look at what is troubling every team's D.

Let's check out the new 1-32 rankings below.

Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluates how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Week 4 ranking: 1

Biggest issue on defense: Pass rush outside of Chris Jones

Other than Jones, the Chiefs aren't getting enough pressure on the opposing quarterback. They have sacks on just 5.2% of opponents' pass attempts, ranking near the bottom of the league. George Karlaftis and Mike Danna were productive pass rushers last season, but they have just 1.5 sacks between them this season. Jones had both of the Chiefs' sacks in last week's win over the Chargers. -- Adam Teicher

Week 4 ranking: 3

Biggest issue on defense: Age/snap counts

Brian Flores' defense has been one of the NFL's best stories this season, and there are no glaring issues. But after the group allowed 22 points in the fourth quarter to the Packers, it's worth thinking about age and snap counts. Of the 10 defensive players who have started all four games, three are 30 or older and six are 28 or older. So far this season, the Vikings' defense has played the league's third-most defensive snaps (272). Safety Harrison Smith (35), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (34) and No. 3 corner Shaq Griffin (29) constitute one of the NFL's oldest secondaries. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 4 ranking: 2

Biggest issue on defense: Maintaining the scheme with backups

After the Bills survived with many backups through the first three weeks, their defensive shortcomings were exposed by Baltimore. The Ravens forced the Bills out of their preferred nickel package, and everything went downhill with three backup linebackers on the field. The Ravens rushed for 217 yards before contact, which was the most the Bills had allowed in a game since 2012. Buffalo could get a potential boost in the coming weeks with the return of linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral) and nickel corner Taron Johnson (forearm). But the Bills should expect other teams to force them out of their scheme, and they'll need to adjust accordingly. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 4 ranking: 5

Biggest issue on defense: Limiting QB efficiency

Although the Lions' pass coverage has allowed only four touchdowns this season, Detroit's defense could improve at lowering opponents' QBR (55.6 through four games), which ranks 22nd in the league. In Week 1, Matthew Stafford completed 34 of 49 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown. Baker Mayfield went 12-for-19 with a TD in Week 2, while Geno Smith went 38-of-56 for 395 yards and a touchdown on Monday. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said they "plan on improving every week," which they'll have to do after surrendering 29 points against Seattle. -- Eric Woodyard

Week 4 ranking: 13

Biggest issue on defense: Consistent pressure

Up until Week 4, the Buccaneers had just two sacks -- the fewest in the NFL. They generated six in their 33-16 victory over the Eagles, but that was against a team that allowed QB Jalen Hurts to get hit 44 times in the first three games. Will it continue? The Bucs certainly got more push up the middle with the return of defensive tackle Vita Vea, who was out for one game to deal with an MCL injury, but they're still without 2023 first-round draft pick Calijah Kancey (calf). -- Jenna Laine

Week 4 ranking: 4

Biggest issue on defense: Lack of takeaways

Before a rash of injuries up front caught up to the Seahawks on Monday night at Detroit, their defense had been among the best in the NFL, allowing the fourth-fewest points over the first three weeks. The one area that has been consistently lacking is takeaways. Seattle has forced only three takeaways despite facing a soft quarterback schedule and generating plenty of pass rush. -- Brady Henderson

Week 4 ranking: 12

Biggest issue on defense: Giving up big passing plays

The Ravens have allowed an NFL-worst 10 completions on passes that have traveled at least 20 yards in the air. Teams have been forced to stretch the field because Baltimore has jumped out to big leads early. But these big passing plays have enabled foes to cut their deficits. This shouldn't be a season-long problem for Baltimore: The Ravens essentially have the same secondary that gave up only 18 completions on throws of 20 yards or longer all of last season, the seventh fewest in the league. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 4 ranking: 8

Biggest issue on defense: Safeties in coverage

Houston's safeties are getting picked on by opposing offenses. The Texans run Cover 4 on 34% of first and second downs. So teams run play-action to make the safeties cover vertical routes, which is part of why the Texans have allowed the second-most yards off play-action on early downs (337). Also, foes are putting their better wide receivers in the slot to match them up against those safeties. That group has given up four touchdowns in coverage, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Week 4 ranking: 9

Biggest issue on defense: Third-down defense

The 49ers did a much better job of getting off the field on third down against New England, but they are going to see much better offenses and have to find a way to get stops consistently. The Niners rank 26th in the NFL in third-down conversions allowed (46%). What's worse is that they're last in third-and-long (7-plus yards) conversions yielded (50%). -- Nick Wagoner

Week 4 ranking: 19

Biggest issue on defense: Run defense

Washington ranks 31st in yards per carry (5.3) and 27th in yards per game (357) allowed. In the past three outings combined, it has allowed 5.9 yards per carry. Gaps have been too wide, as tackles are getting nudged out or others are trying to avoid blocks. And at times, the edge isn't being set strong enough to force running backs outside. The good news for Washington is that in the next six weeks it plays only two teams -- Baltimore (No. 1) and Pittsburgh (No. 10) -- ranked in the top 10 in rushing. -- John Keim

Week 4 ranking: 11

Biggest issue on defense: Affecting the quarterback

While the Packers have pressured opposing quarterbacks 49 times (sixth most in the NFL through Week 4, according to ESPN Research), they're not necessarily moving those signal-callers off the spot or speeding up their release. Passers have averaged 2.71 seconds inside the pocket, the most in the league, and they're averaging 3.04 seconds before throwing, second most in the league. Green Bay's pass rush win rate of 27.3% is the lowest in the league. -- Rob Demovsky

Week 4 ranking: 7

Biggest issue on defense: Giving up chunk passing plays

The Steelers gave up six passing plays of 15 yards or more to Indianapolis on Sunday -- including four in the first half -- after allowing only 12 such plays through the first three weeks. Prior to that Week 4 loss, the Steelers were limiting opponents to 8.6 points per game. But they yielded 27 points to the Colts by giving up large chunk plays. "That was one of our goals, to minimize the chunk plays, and we went out there and we just weren't capitalizing -- whether we were being out of position, we weren't making a play on the ball," Pittsburgh safety DeShon Elliott said. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 4 ranking: 6

Biggest issue on defense: Edge rushers

The defensive group entered Week 4 with zero sacks and finally got on the board with takedowns by Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat against Tampa Bay. At age 36, Graham has been the best of the bunch, which is a good story but also problematic when projecting out a 17-game season. The Eagles signed Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51 million contract in free agency to be an impact three-down player, but he hasn't been reliable against the run, in particular. Barring a significant uptick in play from Huff or 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith Jr., this unit could be an issue all season. -- Tim McManus

Week 4 ranking: 10

Biggest issue on defense: Last-minute mistakes

The Saints' defense has made critical mistakes late in the past two games. Players ran into each other and allowed a 61-yard gain by the Eagles with 1:13 left in Week 3's contest, setting up Philadelphia's winning touchdown. And while the D gave up only 12 points in Sunday's loss to the Falcons, a 30-yard defensive pass interference penalty set up the winning 58-yard field goal. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 4 ranking: 16

Biggest issue on defense: Stopping the run

Just because the Giants ran for only 26 yards on 24 carries doesn't mean the Cowboys' run defense is fixed. It will take multiple weeks for the Cowboys to clear up the issues that resulted in 464 rushing yards allowed to New Orleans and Baltimore. Three of their next four opponents have running games ranked among the top 10. And Dallas could be without Micah Parsons (ankle) and DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) for at least two of those contests. The Cowboys have allowed a touchdown on every 15.88 carries, which ranks 29th in the league. Their defensive total rush expected points added is minus-13.21; the Rams are 31st at minus-7.43. -- Todd Archer

Week 4 ranking: 14

Biggest issue on defense: Only one interception

The Jets have an effective pass rush (14 sacks) and play good pass defense, so they should have more than one pick. The only player with an interception is backup nickelback Brandin Echols, who made his play as an injury replacement in Week 2. None of the regulars has an interception, including All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner, whose drought is up to 28 games. All of this is head-scratching because the Jets should be in an ideal position to make interceptions as a zone-heavy team. -- Rich Cimini

Week 4 ranking: 21

Biggest issue on defense: Getting off the field

The Falcons have the second-worst allowed time of possession (35:28) in the league. Atlanta's defense has been "bend-don't-break" for the most part and has kept the team in games. But it has to get off the field faster to give the offense time to get into a rhythm. Opponents have significantly more offensive plays (an average of 276 compared to the Falcons' 215) and first downs (85 compared to 70) than the Falcons. And while the secondary has played great (only the Seahawks have allowed fewer pass plays of more than 20 yards), Atlanta has allowed the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL (582). -- Marc Raimondi

Week 4 ranking: 15

Biggest issue on defense: Absent stars

The Chargers have been one of the NFL's best defenses, allowing the fewest points per game through four weeks (12.5). Still, this defense has been without two of its best players. Outside linebacker Joey Bosa (hip) has played just 16 snaps since Week 1 and missed Week 4. The NFL suspended safety Derwin James Jr. against the Chiefs after he was flagged for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit in Week 3. With these players back, the Chargers' defense would be an even more formidable unit. -- Kris Rhim

Week 4 ranking: 24

Biggest issue on defense: Third-down defense

Stopping teams on third down continues to be an issue. Statistically, the Colts have been one of the worst third-down units, allowing a 49.2% conversion rate. The practical impact of this was evident during Sunday's win over the Steelers when the Colts allowed QB Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh offense to convert 5-of-8 third-down attempts. That helped erase a 17-3 halftime lead and turned a lopsided affair into a close game. Fields was 4-of-5 (80%) for 43 passing yards and a touchdown on third downs in the second half. -- Stephen Holder

Week 4 ranking: 26

Biggest issue on defense: Run defense

The Bears' defense has been outstanding, so any issues are more likely addressed by fine-tuning rather than wholesale changes. Chicago ranked No. 1 against the run in 2023 and is allowing 121 rushing yards and 4.5 yards per carry per game, which ranks 18th and 10th, respectively. While the Bears have allowed only one 100-yard rusher (Jonathan Taylor in Week 3) and struggled to take down Kyren Williams (5.0 yards per carry in Week 4), finding ways to improve against the run gets Matt Eberflus' unit one step closer to its goal of top-five status. -- Courtney Cronin

Week 4 ranking: 22

Biggest issue on defense: Getting home

Sure, backup edge rusher Chris Snowden's last-minute takedown of quarterback Deshaun Watson closed out the Raiders' white-knuckle win over the Browns on Sunday. But it was just Las Vegas' eighth sack of the season, tied for the fifth-fewest number of sacks in the NFL through four games. To be fair, starting defensive end Malcolm Koonce was lost for the year with a knee injury before the season opener, and Maxx Crosby missed the Browns game with a left high ankle sprain. But others need to step up. -- Paul Gutierrez

Week 4 ranking: 27

Biggest issue on defense: Consistency against the run

This is a bit of a nitpick, as the run defense has improved since allowing more than 140 rushing yards in each of Denver's first two games. But compared to where the Broncos rank in other categories (they lead the NFL in sacks per pass attempt and are top four in red zone defense, total defense, passing defense and third-down defense), their No. 12 ranking in rush defense is something to work on. Vance Joseph's unit has gotten better, surrendering only 155 rushing yards the past two weeks, but further improvement will make the Broncos even more stifling than they already are. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 4 ranking: 20

Biggest issue on defense: Defending the run

The Dolphins were the seventh-best run defense a season ago but have allowed 119.5 yards per game on the ground this season (ranks 16th in the NFL). They are yet to allow a 100-yard rusher this season, but Zach Charbonnet and James Cook scored multiple touchdowns against this defense in consecutive weeks. The Dolphins have allowed seven rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the second-worst mark in the league. Miami's slow start has more to do with a struggling offense than shortcomings of its defense, but the Dolphins can still improve in controlling their opponents' run game. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 4 ranking: 24

Biggest issue on defense: Defensive line

Whether it's in the run or the pass, the Bengals' defensive line has been a nonfactor. Cincinnati is 31st in the league in run stop win rate (28.5%) and in sacks per dropback (3.8%). Those two things are a major reason why the defense is one of the worst units in the league. Injuries to four defensive tackles -- starters Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) and BJ Hill (hamstring); rookies Kris Jenkins Jr. (thumb) and McKinnley Jackson (knee) -- have played a role in that. But despite the health issues, Cincinnati needs more production from its defensive front. -- Ben Baby

Week 4 ranking: 18

Biggest issue on defense: Defending the run

The Rams entered the week ranked 31st in defensive rush DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) and faced a Bears offense that ranked 30th in offensive rush DVOA. But in Week 4, Bears running back D'Andre Swift recorded more rushing yards against the Rams (93) than he did in the Bears' first three games combined (68). Coach Sean McVay said he thought the Rams did a "really good job throughout the course of the game, and then the key drive that we had to have they ended up popping a long one that Swift ended up scoring from 36 yards out." -- Sarah Barshop

Week 4 ranking: 17

Biggest issue on defense: Secondary

The Cardinals are ranked second to last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per play at 8.1, which has contributed to them being ranked 28th overall in total yards allowed per play at 5.8. The Cardinals have somehow not allowed a 100-yard receiver, but 18 players have caught at least 20 yards against Arizona in four contests. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 4 ranking: 23

Biggest issue on defense: Missed tackles

The Browns' defense hasn't looked like the elite unit it was in 2023, and missed tackles have played a big role. The issue has become especially problematic on the ground, as Cleveland is allowing 2.24 yards after contact per rush, the worst mark in the NFL. "A lot of guys are going in with their shoulder trying to lay that big hit ... first guy's got to wrap up and slow the runner down and stop his momentum," defensive end Myles Garrett said after the Browns allowed more than 150 rushing yards to the Raiders on Sunday. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Week 4 ranking: 30

Biggest issue on defense: Cornerbacks in run support

It's easy to look at the Giants' run defense -- where they are allowing 4.7 yards per rush (24th in NFL) -- and blame the defensive line. But a lot of the damage is coming on the outside. Teams are averaging over 5.6 yards per rush running wide right. They're averaging over 6.0 yards running outside the left tackle. The Giants' cornerbacks, particularly Deonte Banks and Cor'Dale Flott, need to help better on the edges if this team is going to fix the problem. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 4 ranking: 32

Biggest issue on defense: Forcing turnovers

The Titans' defense didn't force a turnover until Monday night's win in Miami and have only forced one this season. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson brought an extreme focus on takeaways with him when he took the job. As secondary coach, Wilson's units helped the Bears tie for second with 18 interceptions last season and the Eagles tie for third with 17 in 2022. Usually, teams produce what they emphasize. Wilson preaches "attacking the ball with aggressiveness" and "populating to the football." But that hasn't happened so far. Tennessee's defense is last in the NFL with a minus-8 turnover ratio. -- Turron Davenport

Week 4 ranking: 28

Biggest issue on defense: Pass rush

The Jaguars rank 29th in QB pressures (41) and 29th in pressure percentage (25.9%). That's despite playing games against a Cleveland team that didn't have either starting offensive tackle and a Houston team that lost its best offensive tackle for an extended period of time Sunday. Josh Hines-Allen and Arik Armstead have one sack and Travon Walker -- whom the Jaguars took first overall over Aidan Hutchinson in 2022 -- has two. -- Michael DiRocco

Week 4 ranking: 31

Biggest issue on defense: Pressuring the QB

Injuries could be the answer here, because LB Shaq Thompson is now out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles, and the Panthers were already down three starters -- DE Derrick Brown (knee), DT Shy Tuttle (foot) and S Jordan Fuller (hamstring). But pressure was a concern heading into the season, and it was magnified Sunday against the Bengals. QB Joe Burrow was pressured on just four of 32 dropbacks, the third-lowest he has faced in his career. Carolina has no one outside of LB Jadeveon Clowney who can consistently get to the QB. -- David Newton

Week 4 ranking: 29

Biggest issue on defense: Allowing QBs out of the pocket

There isn't an official statistic for blown edges, but if it existed, the Patriots might lead the league. As coach Jerod Mayo said after Sunday's loss to the 49ers, "Keeping the quarterback in the pocket continues to be an issue." The Patriots allowed Brock Purdy to escape the pocket three times on the first drive to extend passing plays or use his legs, which was alarming because it was a top point of emphasis after Geno Smith and Aaron Rodgers had similar success. Mayo said that if defenders continue to make the same mistakes, they might lose playing time as a result. -- Mike Reiss