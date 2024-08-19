Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL season is just around the corner. Cut-down day is approaching -- Aug. 27 -- and preseason games wrap up on Aug. 25, which means it's time to reevaluate the outlooks for all 32 teams. Our last edition of Power Rankings was after April's draft, and a lot has happened since. So how have holdouts, injuries and trades this offseason impacted the rankings?

In addition to our preseason rankings, NFL Nation reporters named one coach, player or executive on each team who is on the hot seat this season. This can include a player trying to hold on to his starting spot as well as coaches/GMs looking to stay employed. Let's start with our No. 1-ranked team.

Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluates how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Post-draft ranking: 1

Who's on the hot seat: WR Rashee Rice

Given his offseason of legal troubles, it wouldn't be a bad idea for Rice to have a big season. The Chiefs invested in a big way at wide receiver in the offseason, adding free agent Marquise Brown and drafting Xavier Worthy in the first round. But Brown injured his shoulder in the preseason and Worthy is an untested rookie, making a big season from Rice a necessity. -- Adam Teicher

Post-draft ranking: 3

Who's on the hot seat: OT Ronnie Stanley

Stanley enters the most pivotal season of his nine-year career after taking a 50% pay cut this year -- $7.5 million -- to remain with the Ravens. If Stanley can rebound anywhere close to his 2019 All-Pro form, he could set himself up for another big contract, possibly with Baltimore. If he continues to perform below expectations, Stanley will enter free agency in 2025 as a major question mark. "I just take every season as if it would be my last," Stanley said in June. "I feel like that's why I care so much about how I'm performing or my standard [and] how I'm helping the team." -- Jamison Hensley

Post-draft ranking: 2

Who's on the hot seat: WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

It's not so much about a hot seat as it is Samuel is entering a de facto contract year that isn't technically a contract year. Samuel has one year left on his deal after this season, but with the Niners still figuring out what to do with fellow wideout Brandon Aiyuk and potentially giving him an extension, there might not be room to keep both receivers on big deals beyond 2024. Regardless, Samuel is probably in line for a new deal after this season. How big an extension he can get and whether that's in San Francisco or elsewhere will hinge heavily on what kind of season he produces. -- Nick Wagoner

Post-draft ranking: 4

Who's on the hot seat: WR Jameson Williams

This upcoming season could likely be a make-or-break year for Williams. As the No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL draft, Williams has had an abnormal start to his career. After having a shortened rookie campaign as he overcame an ACL injury suffered in college and a suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy in Year 2, this season gives Williams a chance to show who he is in his first uninterrupted year with the team. Williams could be a huge part of the offense, but he has to step up. -- Eric Woodyard

Post-FA ranking: 5

Who's on the hot seat: Coach Nick Sirianni

Sirianni has a 34-17 regular-season record and has taken Philadelphia to the playoffs each of the past three seasons. But he was at the helm for last year's 1-6 collapse that resulted in both his offensive and defensive coordinators being fired, effectively taking the safety netting out from under him. Sirianni was unable to get on the same page with quarterback Jalen Hurts last season and has since handed off many of the offensive responsibilities to Kellen Moore. Given the talent on this roster and the soaring expectations in the city, it will take a deep playoff run to steady the ground under Sirianni. -- Tim McManus

Post-FA ranking: 6

Who's on the hot seat: WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs is on a one-year deal, and if the offense is booming with him, he could be re-signed and cash in. If not, the two sides could part ways. But throughout camp, the Texans' coaching staff and players have raved about him. Coach DeMeco Ryans praised Diggs' leadership and competitiveness, saying he has brought the best out of his teammates. Quarterback C.J. Stroud said Diggs is "somebody who loves the game and doesn't cheat it." -- DJ Bien-Aime

Post-draft ranking: 8

Who's on the hot seat: Coach Sean McDermott

This isn't about job security, instead it's the challenge McDermott has on his hands in a different way this season. After winning the division the past four seasons, the Bills transitioned this offseason, reshaping a variety of areas. McDermott is entering 2024 with two new full-time coordinators, and many young players, while also dealing with quarterback Josh Allen being in the seventh year of his career and having only one AFC Championship Game appearance. On top of that, injuries are already in the mix on defense, notably with linebacker Matt Milano, but the coach has found success despite injuries in the past. The balance for the Bills of having success while also building for future years with Allen and guiding a changed roster is a unique challenge. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Post-draft ranking: 7

Who's on the hot seat: OL Liam Eichenberg

The highly touted second-round pick in 2021 has started 38 games in his three NFL seasons, but they've been marred by injuries and inconsistent play -- which might not be completely his fault. His versatility is arguably his greatest strength, with him having played every position on the offensive line since entering the league. But the constant shuffling makes it difficult to excel at any one position. Eichenberg is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2024; his versatility would be tough to let go of, but he is not a lock to return in 2025. He should get the first opportunity to start in Week 1, although in typical fashion, it's unclear whether that will be at guard or center. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Post-draft ranking: 9

Who's on the hot seat: OL Alex Cappa

Cappa was the first addition to boost the team's offensive line after the Bengals lost Super Bowl LVI. But this is quietly a big year for him. Next year will be the last year of his contract, and he will represent $8 million in cap savings should he be released. And last year, according to ESPN Stats & Information, Cappa was 60th out of 62 players in pass block win rate (86.9%) as a guard. -- Ben Baby

Post-draft ranking: 10

Who's on the hot seat: K Anders Carlson

Carlson is in a battle with veteran Greg Joseph, who has been slightly better in training camp. Carlson faltered down the stretch last season, culminating with that missed 41-yard field goal late in the playoff loss to the 49ers. He missed more kicks than anyone else in the league last season. The Packers probably should have brought in someone else before it got to that point. It's hard to imagine they would have as much patience this time around. -- Rob Demovsky

Post-draft ranking: 11

Who's on the hot seat: Team owner Jerry Jones

The easy answer is coach Mike McCarthy. Maybe quarterback Dak Prescott, too. Nothing that happens this year will impact Jones' status as the owner and general manager, but he has a lot on the line with how he constructed this year's team. Prescott is months from being a free agent. McCarthy -- who has won 36 games the past three seasons -- and his coaching staff are on one-year deals. If the Cowboys falter, Jones will likely be starting all over, 29 years removed from the Cowboys' last Super Bowl appearance. While the Cowboys said their season-ticket renewal was at more than 99%, according to Jones, the size of the crowds at training camp have been smaller, and anger with the organization seems to be higher than ever. A season that ends without a playoff appearance, at minimum, will ratchet up the heat on Jones. -- Todd Archer

Post-draft ranking: 12

Who's on the hot seat: LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

Wills has started 53 games for the Browns since being selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. But he enters a contract year returning from a torn MCL that limited him to eight games in 2023. Wills remains on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, and there's no timeline for his return. He needs to show not only that he is healthy but that he's still the long-term answer as a blindside protector. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Post-draft ranking: 14

Who's on the hot seat: WR Tutu Atwell

Atwell, a 2021 second-round pick, is entering the final season of his rookie deal in a crowded Rams wide receivers room. Atwell had 39 catches for 483 yards and three touchdowns last season but lost his role as the Rams' No. 3 receiver to Demarcus Robinson midway through the year. Now, along with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, the Rams also have sixth-round pick Jordan Whittington, who impressed in his preseason debut. Atwell will still be a part of this offense and might be valuable on special teams in 2024 with the new kickoff rules, but he would need to be a standout this season to sign another deal in Los Angeles. -- Sarah Barshop

Post-draft ranking: 13

Who's on the hot seat: Offensive coordinator Press Taylor

The offense regressed last season, especially in the run game, with Taylor as the team's full-time playcaller (he began calling plays in the second half of games in 2022). Injuries to receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk, left guard Ezra Cleveland, left tackle Cam Robinson, right guard Brandon Scherff, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence played a big role in the struggles. Owner Shad Khan hinted that he would like to see coach Doug Pederson call plays full time but will let Pederson make that decision. If Pederson sticks with Taylor, that decision will likely be scrutinized all season and the heat on Taylor will continue to rise. -- Michael DiRocco

Post-draft ranking: 17

Who's on the hot seat: Coach Robert Saleh

In three years under Saleh, the Jets have no playoff appearances and an 18-33 record, second worst in the AFC. He got a mulligan for last season after losing quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending injury on the fourth snap, but owner Woody Johnson won't be as forgiving if this season goes south. To be fair, Saleh has been saddled with subpar quarterback play since he got the job (a league-low 32.6 QBR), but he knows that alibi doesn't last forever in the NFL. -- Rich Cimini

Post-draft ranking: 15

Who's on the hot seat: WR George Pickens

The trading of Diontae Johnson in the offseason put Pickens, the 2022 second-round pick, firmly in the top receiver slot, but with that comes more responsibility and pressure -- especially ahead of an offseason when he becomes eligible for a contract extension. Games like last year's two-touchdown, 195-yard performance against the Bengals show Pickens is capable of carrying an offense, but he's also temperamental and prone to sideline outbursts when things aren't going his way. Pickens' ability to grow and mature will largely dictate the success of the Steelers' passing game -- and his ability to land a lucrative extension in 2025. -- Brooke Pryor

Post-draft ranking: 16

Who's on the hot seat: Coach Matt Eberflus

The Bears won 10 games over Eberflus' first two seasons in Chicago, which coincided with a massive rebuild. That bought him time, and the organization doubled down in its support of Eberflus in January when it opted to stay the course and pair the head coach with the No. 1 pick in the draft, quarterback Caleb Williams. Barring a disastrous 2024, Eberflus' job seems safe for at least a year, given how the Bears have openly talked about breaking the cycle in which a coach gets fired after a QB's rookie year and that player gets passed off to the next coaching staff. The Bears have made significant roster upgrades to help this team move into the contender category. If the Bears don't capitalize on that, noise around Eberflus' job security will grow loud. -- Courtney Cronin

play 2:31 Does Daniel Jones have the most to prove among NFL QBs this season? The "First Take" crew debate whether Daniel Jones is under the most pressure at the quarterback position heading into the upcoming season.

Post-draft ranking: 18

Who's on the hot seat: S Nick Cross

The Colts traded up to select Cross in the third round of the 2022 draft, but it remains unclear whether he is a long-term solution in their defensive backfield. Cross has made four starts in two seasons and is still fighting to earn a spot in the starting lineup during this camp. He has played both strong and free safety, but coaches are still unsure what they will ultimately do with him. If he doesn't earn a starting role this season, his long-term future is cloudy, at best. -- Stephen Holder

Post-draft ranking: 20

Who's on the hot seat: CB A.J. Terrell

Terrell, who is currently playing without a contract for 2025, is not in danger of losing his job as the Falcons' top cornerback right now, as there's no one on the current roster who threatens his CB1 status. But one has to imagine the front office could consider a future without Terrell, who will make more than $12 million this season. He has not had an interception since his second-team All-Pro season in 2021. -- Marc Raimondi

Post-draft ranking: 22

Who's on the hot seat: WR Quentin Johnston

Johnston was the second receiver taken in last year's draft, but he struggled in his first season. ​​According to NFL Next Gen Stats, his 6% drop rate was the highest of any rookie with at least 50 targets. Coach Jim Harbaugh has said he has been impressed with Johnston, but Johnston has mainly worked with the second team throughout camp. If he struggles again this season, he could be at risk of the Chargers moving on from him. -- Kris Rhim

Post-draft ranking: 19

Who's on the hot seat: OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

The Bucs opted not to pick up Tryon-Shoyinka's fifth-year option, so this is the final year of his rookie contract. He has yet to eclipse the five-sack threshold in a season and lost his starting job after Week 12 last season in favor of Yaya Diaby. On top of that, the Bucs used a second-round pick in April's draft to select Chris Braswell. Coach Todd Bowles has stated that Tryon-Shoyinka is a "chess piece" and their "most athletic guy" -- he can drop into coverage and he can line up as an outside linebacker, an inside linebacker, a defensive end and even a 3-technique -- but he needs to finish more of his pass rushes with sacks. -- Jenna Laine

Post-draft ranking: 21

Who's on the hot seat: QB Geno Smith

Smith could go from the hot seat to the catbird seat -- as in, positioned well for a new contract next offseason -- in a matter of months if his strong start to training camp leads to a bounce-back in 2024. But his future in Seattle beyond this season has appeared to be in question after his up-and-down 2023, noncommittal comments from John Schneider, and the general manager's decision to trade for Sam Howell as an immediate backup and potential heir. Smith is under contract for two more years and is scheduled to make at least $25 million in 2025. -- Brady Henderson

Post-draft ranking: 23

Who's on the hot seat: GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

For understandable reasons, Adofo-Mensah embarked on a quarterback transition as he entered the third season of a four-year contract. But rookie J.J. McCarthy will miss the 2024 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, making Sam Darnold the likely starter. And after he used seven draft picks in April to maneuver for edge rusher Dallas Turner, Adofo-Mensah has only three picks in the 2025 draft to further improve the team. A bad season wouldn't necessarily cost Adofo-Mensah his job, but it could inform owners Zygi and Mark Wilf's decision on whether to extend his contract or let him enter its final season in 2025. -- Kevin Seifert

Post-draft ranking: 26

Who's on the hot seat: RG Dillon Radunz

Radunz is battling for the starting right guard spot. The path got a little easier when Radunz's primary competition, veteran offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles, retired abruptly. After bouncing between tackle and guard, Radunz entered this season finally able to focus on one position. The Titans selected Radunz in the second round of the 2021 draft, which puts him in the final year of his rookie contract. -- Turron Davenport

Post-draft ranking: 24

Who's on the hot seat: Coach Dennis Allen

Allen, now entering his third season as the Saints' coach, has a 24-46 NFL coaching record. New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis has publicly been in his corner, but another season without a playoff berth would be tough to defend. Allen had excuses after inheriting the job from Sean Payton, but after signing Derek Carr in free agency last year and overturning most of the offensive staff in the spring, it's fully his team now. -- Katherine Terrell

Post-draft ranking: 28

Who's on the hot seat: QB Daniel Jones

The Giants negotiated Jones' contract last offseason with the ability to reasonably get out after two years. Well, so far, Jones hurt his neck, tore his ACL, and produced two touchdown passes and six interceptions in six games for $46 million. The team has made no secret about him needing to prove he's the conductor, not just a passenger, after having looked for his replacement in the draft. -- Jordan Raanan