New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a torn ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season, coach Brian Daboll confirmed Monday.

Daboll also said he wasn't sure whether backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who is on injured reserve with an injury to his ribs, would return this season.

Jones finishes his 2023 season with two touchdown passes and six interceptions in six games after signing a four-year, $160 million deal in the offseason.

He left Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half because of the noncontact knee injury.

Tommy DeVito came into the game in Jones' absence. The undrafted rookie threw for minus-1 yard in place of Taylor the previous week against the New York Jets. DeVito went 15-of-20 for 175 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions against the Raiders.

DeVito and veteran Matt Barkley are the only two healthy quarterbacks on the roster. Barkley was signed to the Giants' practice squad this past week.