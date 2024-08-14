Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell speaks to the media about J.J. McCarthy's season-ending torn meniscus and his next steps following the injury. (0:41)

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss the 2024 season after surgery on his torn meniscus revealed a repair was necessary, coach Kevin O'Connell announced Wednesday.

McCarthy injured his right knee during Saturday's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders but had not mentioned any pain or soreness to the Vikings' medical officials until Monday. The Vikings were awaiting the surgery, which was led by Vikings team physician Dr. Chris Larson at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Eagan, Minnesota, to determine his recovery timeline.

While the Vikings are disappointed, they "strongly believe he will come back better and have a long, successful NFL career," one team official told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Veteran Sam Darnold, who signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Minnesota in March after spending 2023 as a backup with the San Francisco 49ers, is now set to be the Vikings' starting quarterback in Week 1. Darnold has taken all but two of the Vikings' first-team offensive snaps during training camp and started Saturday's game.

The Vikings selected McCarthy with the No. 10 draft pick this year after parting ways with incumbent Kirk Cousins, who joined the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.

Information from ESPN's Kevin Seifert was used in this report.