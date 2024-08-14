Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison suffered an ankle injury Wednesday during the team's joint practices with the Cleveland Browns, coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday, but the injury was not initially considered to be serious.

Addison suffered the injury after jumping and trying to make a contested catch during drills on the first day of the teams' pair of scheduled practices. He was eventually taken off the field on a cart. O'Connell said after practice that Addison was unlikely to participate Thursday but isn't expected to be sidelined for a long period of time.

Addison's departure from practice came shortly after O'Connell confirmed that rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss his entire rookie season because of a torn meniscus in his right knee, the latest in a series of injuries and tragic events that have marred the Vikings' summer.

Rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed in a July 6 car accident. Second-year cornerback Mekhi Blackmon suffered a torn ACL on the first day of training camp, and veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin hasn't practiced since straining his hamstring on the second day of camp.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, meanwhile, is continuing to recover from a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee and might start the season on injured reserve.

ESPN's Michele Steele contributed to this story.