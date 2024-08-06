Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans placed guard Saahdiq Charles on the reserve-retired list on Tuesday. Titans coach Brian Callahan told the media last Saturday that Charles was excused from practice.

Charles hasn't practiced since last Friday. Up to that point, Charles had taken most of the first-team snaps at right guard. He is listed as the starting right guard on the team's unofficial depth chart released Monday.

The Titans signed Charles to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million that included $250,000 guaranteed, which comes from his signing bonus. The contract also had a $75,000 per game roster bonus. Charles was selected by the Washington Commanders in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.

Tennessee will turn to 2021 second-round pick Dillon Radunz in place of Charles. Veteran offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill will compete with Radunz for the starting guard spot.