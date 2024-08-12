Andy Reid confirms to reporters that Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will not need surgery for his dislocated shoulder. (0:22)

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown won't need surgery for his dislocated shoulder, coach Andy Reid said.

"They were able to get the joint back into place without surgery, which is a positive,'' Reid said after the Chiefs concluded a training camp practice at Missouri Western State University. "Then we'll just see on the recovery. He is back in Kansas City now. He stayed over in Jacksonville until they got that thing situated.''

Asked whether Brown could return in time to play in the Chiefs' Sept. 5 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium, Reid said, "We'll see how that goes.''

Brown suffered a dislocation of the sternoclavicular shoulder joint in the Chiefs' preseason opener against the Jaguars and was taken to a hospital for examination. He caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes on the first play of the game for an 11-yard gain and was tackled, landing on his left shoulder. He immediately headed to the sideline to be examined by medical personnel and then was taken to the locker room.

Brown is one of the Chiefs' biggest free agent additions. The Chiefs are expecting Brown and first-round draft pick Xavier Worthy to improve their wide receiving play, a disappointment last season.

With the Arizona Cardinals last season, Brown had 51 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns.