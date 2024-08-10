Marquise "Hollywood" Brown exits the game after landing on his shoulder on the first play of the game. (0:24)

Wide receiver Marquise Brown suffered a dislocation of the sternoclavicular shoulder joint in the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason opener and was taken to a hospital for examination, coach Andy Reid said.

Brown caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes on the first play of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars for an 11-yard gain and was tackled, landing on his left shoulder. He immediately headed to the sideline to be examined by medical personnel and then was taken to the locker room.

Reid said Brown's injury was similar to one suffered in 2019 by then-Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill missed four games before returning to the lineup.

"He'll miss some time,'' Reid said of Brown.

Brown was one of the Chiefs' biggest free agent additions during the offseason. The Chiefs are expecting Brown and first-round draft pick Xavier Worthy to improve their wide receiving play, a disappointment last season.

Last season with the Arizona Cardinals, Brown had 51 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns.