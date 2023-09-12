Mike Tannenbaum explains what steps he would immediately take as Jets GM to add another quarterback onto the team. (2:51)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- An MRI confirmed New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in Monday night's win over the Buffalo Bills, sources said Tuesday morning, ending his season only four plays after it began.

Coach Robert Saleh painted a grim picture after the game, saying they suspected a significant Achilles injury. "It's not good," Saleh said.

Rodgers, 39, a four-time MVP, went down on the Jets' fourth snap of the game, when he tried to spin out of a sack by defensive end Leonard Floyd. His left foot appeared to get caught in the turf and his body twisted. A slow-motion replay showed his left calf -- the same calf he strained in OTAs -- reverberating as he went down.

The Jets will move forward with Zach Wilson as their starter.

"Yeah, he'll be the guy," Saleh said after the game.

They also have journeyman Tim Boyle, who is on the practice squad. They're expected to add another quarterback.

Rodgers' injury also will impact the 2024 draft. The second-round pick that goes to the Green Bay Packers from the Rodgers trade would have become a first-round pick if Rodgers played 65% of the Jets' snaps this season.