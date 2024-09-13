Tyler Fulghum likes the over in Sunday's matchup between the Buccaneers and Lions. (0:37)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without at least three starters Sunday at the Detroit Lions. Coach Todd Bowles on Friday ruled out defensive tackle and 2023 first-round draft pick Calijah Kancey, All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and right tackle Luke Goedeke, in addition to reserve cornerback Josh Hayes.

Starting cornerback Zyon McCollum, who left last week's season opener with a concussion, still has to clear the concussion protocol but has practiced all week. He, along with starting defensive end Logan Hall -- who missed last week's game with a foot injury -- are questionable, Bowles said.



"Zyon has some tests to pass. We'll see how Logan feels tomorrow," Bowles said. "I feel good about [McCollum]. He's working hard. You've got to pass the test, which I'm not a part of, so we'll see."

The latest McCollum could clear the protocol and still be eligible to play would be Saturday.

Starting nickelback Tykee Smith, meanwhile, missed practice Thursday and Friday and is sick.

"He's ill right now," Bowles said. "We'll see how he is tomorrow."

Kancey injured his left calf Sept. 6. On Sunday vs. the Commanders, Winfield sprained his right foot and ankle, Goedeke sustained a concussion and Hayes suffered an ankle injury.

Backup/swing tackle Justin Skule will start in Goedeke's place, while reserve safety/nickelback Christian Izien -- who stepped in last week at outside cornerback in the second half -- is expected to start for Winfield. But if Smith can't play, Bowles said the team could put Izien at nickel and use Kaevon Merriweather at safety, or have veteran Tavierre Thomas line up at nickel.

"Guys make this team for a reason," Bowles said. "Everybody's going to go through their lumps at some point. Better now than midseason -- give some young guys and give some other guys some experience that could help us later on, so we're going to go with what we got."

If McCollum can't play, rookie Tyrek Funderburk, an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State who was inactive last week, would get the start. The team also re-signed Keenan Isaac, who was most recently with the Carolina Panthers after being cut by the Bucs following the third preseason game. Bowles said he was "extremely confident" in both.

"They know the system," Bowles said. "They've been through all the training camp and everything. So I'm confident they'll play the calls and do what they're supposed to do."

The Lions beat the Bucs twice last year, including by 31-23 in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.