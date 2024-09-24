Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.

The undefeated Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers continued to turn heads in Week 3. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins each lost their second straight games. The New Orleans Saints' high-powered offense was brought back down to earth in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Baltimore Ravens earned their first win of the season over the Dallas Cowboys.

After three weeks of play, we are slowly getting an idea of how each team stacks up in our Power Rankings.

In addition to our rankings, the NFL Nation reporters named the biggest issue on offense for every team. From red zone struggles to mounting injuries, we took a look at what is plaguing every team's offense.

Let's check out the new 1-32 rankings below.

Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluates how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Previous rankings: Preseason | Week 2 | Week 3

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Week 3 ranking: 1

Biggest issue on offense: Red zone scoring

The Chiefs have scored a touchdown on only 44% of their trips inside the 20, which is tied for 22nd in the league. They've kicked seven field goals, and one of their best red zone threats, tight end Travis Kelce, has yet to score. Kansas City has played three games decided by one score, with two coming down to the final play. The Chiefs have won all three games but are living dangerously. This could have been avoided if they were better at finishing drives. -- Adam Teicher

Week 3 ranking: 2

Biggest issue on offense: Developing the wide receiver room

Finding an issue with the Bills' offense through the first three weeks of the season is simply nitpicking, as this group has shown it can have success in a variety of ways and has been one of the best offenses in the NFL. But there are steps forward this wide receiver group can continue to take. Outside of Khalil Shakir -- who has caught all 14 of his targets -- another dependable and consistent wide receiver hasn't yet emerged. One to watch is rookie Keon Coleman, who was benched for the first quarter vs. the Jaguars on Monday for tardiness but then caught a touchdown pass. There's also room for Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins to grow their roles. How this room continues to develop will be worth watching. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 3 ranking: 11

Biggest issue on offense: Right guard play

There haven't been many issues for a team that ranks fourth in the NFL in both scoring (26 points per game) and overall offensive efficiency (72.03). But if we're nitpicking, the Vikings continue to cover for subpar play from right guard Ed Ingram. Through three weeks, Ingram ranks 54th in pass block win rate (82%) and 44th in run block win rate (68.1%) among guards. The Vikings could mix in veteran Dalton Risner when he is activated from injured reserve, but if the worst thing you can say about an offense is that one interior offensive lineman is underperforming, you're probably in pretty good shape. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 3 ranking: 10

Biggest issue on offense: Pass protection

The Seahawks rank 30th in pass block win rate (46.1%) and 23rd in allowing pressure (33.0%). They're 16th in sacks allowed per dropback (7.1%), but that comes with the caveat that QB Geno Smith is getting the ball out at the sixth-fastest rate of any quarterback (2.66 seconds on average). Life won't get any easier for Seattle's offensive line now that it'll be down to its third option at right tackle for the foreseeable future. Stone Forsythe is replacing George Fant, who had been filling in for Abraham Lucas before landing on injured reserve. Lucas isn't expected to come off the physically unable to perform list until midseason at the earliest. -- Brady Henderson

Week 3 ranking: 5

Biggest issue on offense: Red zone scoring

Even after a Week 3 win, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown acknowledged that the Lions' offense could step up more. The main statistic that jumps out is that the Lions are 5-of-13 (38.5 %) scoring touchdowns on red zone opportunities. For context, through three games in 2023, the Lions were 5-of-9 (55.6%) in red zone scoring. When they were was upset by Tampa Bay in Week 2, the Lions had six red zone drives without a touchdown, their most in a game since 1981, per ESPN Research. -- Eric Woodyard

play 1:39 Why McAfee is happy Lions are 'back to winning' Pat McAfee celebrates the Lions' return to form with a win against the Cardinals.

Week 3 ranking: 6

Biggest issue on offense: QB Jalen Hurts' ball security

Hurts has thrown four interceptions and been charged with three fumbles through three games. He has 12 turnovers in his past nine regular-season games, the most in the league, and has thrown an interception in seven straight, the most by an Eagles quarterback since Ty Detmer in 1996. With injuries piling up on offense, it's more important than ever that Hurts limits his miscues. -- Tim McManus

Week 3 ranking: 12

Biggest issue on offense: Red zone scoring

Though the Steelers found the end zone twice -- and were stopped just short a third time -- in their Week 3 win, they are still tied for last in red zone scoring, scoring touchdowns on just 25% of their red zone trips. That's down from 48.89% in 2023. There are many factors contributing to the low mark -- a new offensive coordinator, a backup quarterback tapped to start days before the season opener, a slew of offensive line injuries and ill-timed penalties. Sunday could've marked the start of a turnaround with a 20-point outing, but the Steelers still had to turn to kicker Chris Boswell when drives stalled out 10 and 12 yards away from the end zone. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 3 ranking: 4

Biggest issue on offense: Offensive line

The Texans' offensive line isn't playing well enough. The Texans have the 14th-highest run stuff rate (17.1%) and aren't consistently creating running lanes, as they're tied for 15th in yards before contact (1.3). Quarterback C.J. Stroud has been sacked 11 times through three weeks and is on pace to be sacked more than 55 times. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Week 3 ranking: 3

Biggest issue on offense: A lack of YAC

It's almost hard to believe that the team known for yards after the catch (YAC) in 2023 has been so inefficient in that category through the first three games. The Niners are averaging just 3.1 YAC per reception, which ranks last in the NFL. Injuries to their three best players at YAC (receiver Deebo Samuel Sr., running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle) haven't helped, but this offense is largely predicated on making big plays after the catch. The absence of that additional yardage has forced San Francisco to be more meticulous with its drives and has resulted in a red zone touchdown rate of 50%, which is tied for 15th in the league. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 3 ranking: 9

Biggest issue on offense: Injuries to C Erik McCoy and TE Taysom Hill

McCoy left three snaps into the Saints' game against the Eagles on Sunday because of a groin injury, which presents a major challenge for New Orleans if he is out for any length of time. McCoy is a captain and the best player on the offensive line. That loss, combined with the absence of Hill (chest) against the Eagles, was likely part of the reason the Saints' offensive output plummeted from 45 points per game in Weeks 1-2 to only 12 in Week 3. They'll need both players healthy to fully bounce back. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 3 ranking: 15

Biggest issue on offense: Penalties

The Packers have the most total offensive penalties (21) in the league through three games and have the second-most offensive penalty yards (135). They have a league-high eight offensive holding infractions, including four by left tackle Rasheed Walker (who has a team-high six penalties overall). Penalties in general have been a problem for the Packers, who had 11 on Sunday against the Titans and 33 overall in all three phases. "There's a lot to clean up, obviously, with the penalties," coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday's win at Tennessee. -- Rob Demovsky

play 1:35 McAfee praises Malik Willis for keeping Packers afloat Pat McAfee and his crew break down the stellar play from Packers quarterback Malik Willis in relief of injured Jordan Love.

Week 3 ranking: 13

Biggest issue on offense: TE Mark Andrews' slow start

The three-time Pro Bowler has gone from being QB Lamar Jackson's favorite target to a surprising nonfactor in the passing game. Andrews has been limited to six catches for 65 yards, both of which are his fewest three weeks into the season. It seems like the emergence of tight end Isaiah Likely has taken away some of Andrews' targets, and the addition of running back Derrick Henry has removed some of Andrews' red zone opportunities. On Sunday, the Ravens went with a run-heavy game plan, which resulted in Andrews not making a catch for the first time in 76 games. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 3 ranking: 7

Biggest issue on offense: Lack of a run game

It's early and the Bucs are 2-1, but improving from the league's worst statistical rushing attack last year will take some time, and losing starting right tackle Luke Goedeke for two-plus games isn't ideal, either. The Bucs have to do something to get this ground game going to help out QB Baker Mayfield, who has been sacked 12 times in two weeks. The two 30-plus-yard runs from Bucky Irving in Weeks 1 and 3 are skewing their 4.0 yards per rush stat a lot. Tampa Bay ranks 27th in rushing yards per game (91). -- Jenna Laine

Week 3 ranking: 16

Biggest issue on offense: WR Garrett Wilson's lukewarm start

Fifteen receptions in three games is fine -- that's an 85-catch pace -- but more is expected of Wilson, who raised the bar with two strong seasons. Wilson and quarterback Aaron Rodgers aren't clicking yet, as Wilson hasn't exceeded 68 receiving yards in a game. Their past two opponents, the Patriots and Titans, had their top cornerback travel with Wilson on almost every play -- Christian Gonzalez and L'Jarius Sneed, respectively. That, plus a heavy dose of split-safety looks, has prevented Wilson from having a breakout game. -- Rich Cimini

Week 3 ranking: 8

Biggest issue on offense: Injuries to stars

Quarterback Justin Herbert (ankle) and offensive tackles Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and Joe Alt (MCL sprain) all left Sunday's loss to the Steelers because of injuries. Those are perhaps the Chargers' three most important offensive players, and without them, L.A. will have trouble running an effective offense. Herbert left in a walking boot, and receivers Joshua Palmer (elbow/calf) and DJ Chark Jr. (hip) are also nursing injuries that kept them out of Sunday's loss. Now five Chargers offensive starters have lingering injuries heading into Week 4. -- Kris Rhim

Week 3 ranking: 14

Biggest issue on offense: Running back by committee

Coach Mike McCarthy can harp on the lack of rushing attempts -- just 49 by running backs in three games -- but when Rico Dowdle, Ezekiel Elliott or Deuce Vaughn have carried the ball, it has not been good enough. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, the Cowboys have picked up minus-74 rushing yards over expectation through three games, which is third worst in the NFL behind Chicago and Miami. In addition to the lack of attempts, the Cowboys' rushing game hasn't established any rhythm. Put another way: Quarterback Lamar Jackson had 1 fewer yard Sunday than Dowdle has to lead the Cowboys this season (88). -- Todd Archer

Week 3 ranking: 19

Biggest issue on offense: Right tackle depth

Just three games in, the Cardinals are already on their fourth right tackle. Starter Jonah Williams is on injured reserve with a right knee injury. His backup, Kelvin Beachum, missed Sunday's loss to the Lions with a hamstring injury. His backup, Jackson Barton, left the game with a toe injury, which left Arizona playing with Charlie Heck for the last few minutes. For a team that prides itself on running the football to set up its dynamic passing game, being down to the fourth-string right tackle is less than ideal. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 3 ranking: 20

Biggest issue on offense: Injuries to top wide receivers

Not many teams would be capable of overcoming injuries to their top two receivers in back-to-back weeks to start the season, but that's the position the Rams are in. With Puka Nacua (MCL sprain) on injured reserve and Cooper Kupp (ankle sprain) out for an extended period, the Rams leaned on running back Kyren Williams in their comeback victory in Week 3. The offense showed fight and improvement late against the 49ers, but finding consistency will be a tall task until Nacua, Kupp and several starters on the offensive line can return. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 3 ranking: 27

Biggest issue on offense: Red zone scoring

Entering the Monday night game, Washington ranked 27th in red zone scoring -- largely due to having to kick six field goals in Week 2 versus the Giants. Four penalties helped stall drives in that win, but overall execution must improve. The passing game hasn't worked in the red zone (quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 1 of 5 red zone passes in the first two games), and the run game was tied for 16th, averaging 2.7 yards per carry. After Monday night's win over the Bengals, the Commanders scored a touchdown on 100% of their red zone trips, showing much improvement. -- John Keim

Week 3 ranking: 17

Biggest issue on offense: Sustaining drives

Over their first three games, 19 of the Dolphins' 33 offensive drives ended in five plays or fewer. That inability to put together long drives has led to fewer scoring opportunities and, ultimately, the NFL's worst-scoring offense. Miami has scored just 33 points this season -- an outrageous stat for a team that scored 70 points in Week 3 last season. Playing without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has been a challenge for this team dating back to 2022, and it's still unclear exactly how long the Dolphins will be without him this season. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

play 0:59 Schefter lays out QB options for Dolphins to 'save their season' Adam Schefter joins "The Pat McAfee Show" and provides some potential quarterback options the Dolphins can explore in Tua Tagovailoa's absence.

Week 3 ranking: 23

Biggest issue on offense: Offensive line injuries

The Falcons' offense looked like it had finally found its footing early against the Chiefs, until right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) and then center Drew Dalman (ankle) went down with injuries in the second quarter. Quarterback Kirk Cousins fumbled on two consecutive plays after Dalman left the game. With the two O-line starters on the field, Cousins was 7-of-9 for 118 yards and a touchdown. Without them? He was 13-of-20 for 112 yards and an interception. Both figure to miss time, so backup linemen Storm Norton and Ryan Neuzil must step up at tackle and center, respectively. -- Marc Raimondi

Week 3 ranking: 21

Biggest issue on offense: Lack of balance on offense

Sure, the Raiders have found themselves trailing by at least 10 points in the fourth quarter of all three games and needing to throw more, but Las Vegas is already passing twice as much as it's rushing. The Raiders have run 55 times, averaging just 2.8 yards per carry, and have thrown 111 passes. "If [we] can't win on early downs, teams are going to just keep teeing off on us," Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said. "We'll go into the lab and ... chip away." -- Paul Gutierrez

Week 3 ranking: 22

Biggest issue on offense: No identity

The Browns' attempt at forming a revamped offense around quarterback Deshaun Watson has fallen short, and there's blame to go around. Watson continues to struggle with his feel and accuracy; his 24.5% off-target percentage is third worst in the NFL. The offensive line has regressed and suffered multiple injuries to starters. The lack of continuity has made it tough to establish an identity in the run or pass game. Game plans that have not masked the offensive line's weaknesses and Watson's deficiencies haven't helped matters. -- Daniel Oyefusi

It's not too late to play the No. 1 fantasy game

The 2024 season is here and there's still time to start fresh with a 0-0 record. Create a league with friends and family, or join a public league. Your championship run starts today! Sign Up Now >>

Week 3 ranking: 28

Biggest issue on offense: Quarterback inaccuracy

QB Anthony Richardson has had some of the most explosive plays this season, leading the NFL with 12.6 air yards per attempt. But his play-to-play consistency has been problematic, costing the Colts some easy first downs. Richardson is completing 49.1% of his attempts, down from 59.5% in the four games he played as a rookie last season. His injury layoff could have negatively impacted his mechanics. -- Stephen Holder

Week 3 ranking: 18

Biggest issue on offense: Offensive imbalance

The Bengals threw the ball as much as anyone through the first two weeks of the season. They were second in the league in designed pass plays (70.4%), according to ESPN Research. However, they ranked 26th in the league in expected points added per dropback and 24th in yards per dropback. Either the Bengals need to be more efficient in their passing game or perhaps find a better way to incorporate the run game. Cincinnati's 58 rush attempts by its running backs are the second fewest in the league after Week 3. -- Ben Baby

Week 3 ranking: 26

Biggest issue on offense: No identity

The Bears have failed to establish their offensive identity through three weeks. Chicago spent big to acquire running back D'Andre Swift, who is averaging a team-low 1.8 yards per carry as the Bears' lead back. Without a run game to lean on, the Bears have been forced to pass the ball at the second-highest rate in with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams (118 attempts). There's no balance to what offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is drawing up right now, and the issues in pass protection have compounded problems everywhere (Williams is 4-of-21 for 36 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions when pressured in three games). -- Courtney Cronin

Week 3 ranking: 30

Biggest issue on offense: Division of labor at running back

Coach Sean Payton admitted it has been difficult finding a running back rotation that works, especially if Tyler Badie's flashes are a sign of something bigger. Badie leads the team's backs with 86 yards on only 10 carries, while Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin are each averaging just 2.2 yards per carry. Much like we saw from Badie in training camp, he patiently waits for openings before popping a big run -- such as the 43-yarder in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers. But Payton has said he typically leans on two-back rotations, whether it's "right, wrong or indifferent." Trying to kick-start an inconsistent run game with three backs has proved challenging. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 3 ranking: 24

Biggest issue on offense: Third downs

The offense has been such a mess through the first three weeks that narrowing it down to one issue is tough, but the team's inability to continue drives has prevented it from getting any momentum. The Jaguars have converted just 21.9% of their third downs through three weeks, the third-worst mark in the league. It's hard for the Jaguars' offense to do much damage when it can't stay on the field. -- Michael DiRocco

Week 3 ranking: 25

Biggest issue on offense: Pass protection

Veteran QB Jacoby Brissett was hit 15 times in a Week 3 loss and has now been hit 30 times this season. He has been sacked nine times as poor communication along the offensive line has led to too many free rushers, and running backs have not always been sturdy in blitz pickup. The Patriots don't have an elite separator on the outside, so even when Brissett has time to throw, the pressure has gotten to him while he's waiting for someone to get open. -- Mike Reiss

Week 3 ranking: 31

Biggest issue on offense: Turnovers

The Giants have five turnovers in three games, and running back Devin Singletary had costly fumbles in each of the past two games. New York was also fortunate a roughing the passer penalty negated a would-be interception by QB Daniel Jones early against Cleveland in Week 3. For this group to get to the next level, New York needs to do a better job at protecting the football. Singletary, in particular, has to get the fumbling under control. Only one running back (Dalvin Cook) has more fumbles than the 13 Singletary has since entering the league in 2019. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 3 ranking: 32

Biggest issue on offense: Quarterback play

Quarterback Andy Dalton proved coach Dave Canales was right in benching Bryce Young, and that the Panthers were close if they had a steady presence under center. With Dalton on Sunday, the Panthers looked like an offensive juggernaut instead of the lifeless unit they were with Young. Dalton had three touchdown passes in the first half against the Raiders. Young has only two TD passes in his past nine starts. The Panthers had a 300-yard passing game, 100-yard rushing game and 100-yard receiving game for the first time since Week 8 of 2022. -- David Newton

play 1:49 McAfee loves the Andy Dalton-led Panthers Pat McAfee gushes over Andy Dalton's performance in the Panthers' Week 3 win.

Week 3 ranking: 29

Biggest issue on offense: Pass protection

The Titans' offensive line has struggled to protect quarterback Will Levis, who has been sacked 15 times. Only the Browns have allowed more sacks. While not all of them can be attributed directly to the offensive line, the number of times players got beaten up front is alarming. Through three games, Tennessee's 51.8% pass block win rate is the sixth worst in the NFL. The struggles in pass protection have made it difficult for coach Brian Callahan to call longer plays, especially in third-and-long situations. Levis has little time to scan the field and is under constant pressure. -- Turron Davenport