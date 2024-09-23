Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

After Kupp sprained his left ankle in Week 2, McVay said the veteran was expected to miss an extended period with the injury. The team didn't put Kupp on injured reserve, in part because it didn't necessarily need the spot on the active roster.

Last week, McVay said he wasn't placing a timeline on Kupp's return because he doesn't "want to put any expectations or unnecessary things on him." Kupp did not need a procedure on his ankle after the injury.

"He's going to do everything in his power to get back," McVay said. "Whenever that is, we'll be excited about that and happy for him."

In two games this season, Kupp has 18 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown.

After losing significant contributors to injury in the first two games of the season, the Rams came out of Sunday's 27-24 win against San Francisco "fairly clean," McVay said Monday.

"A couple of little nicks and bruises, but nothing that's going to keep anybody out," McVay said. "And so that's a very positive thing where we can now start to establish somewhat of a continuity with the same groups being able to work together two weeks in a row."