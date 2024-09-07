Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Chargers wide receiver DJ Chark will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Chark missed the entire week of practice with a hip injury.

The Chargers signed Chark in May, adding a veteran to one of the league's most inexperienced receiving groups. Chark is the only Chargers receiver to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season when he did it with Jacksonville in 2019.

Chark emerged as one of the Chargers' most reliable targets during training camp and projected to be a starter alongside Joshua Palmer. Without Chark, the team will likely turn to last year's first-round pick, Quentin Johnston, and rookie Ladd McConkey.

Injuries have been an issue for Chark recently. In the past five seasons, he has played only 54 of a possible 82 games. A second-round pick by the Jaguars in 2018, Chark, 27, has 212 receptions for 3,069 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers signed tight end Eric Tomlinson to the active roster and elevated linebacker Shaquille Quarterman from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Raiders.