METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore said Friday he feels "good" as the team prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Lattimore had no injury designation Friday, indicating he is likely to return after missing last week's game with a hamstring injury.

Saints coach Dennis Allen held Lattimore out of the Saints' 44-19 win against the Dallas Cowboys last week as a precautionary measure. Allen said he didn't want to potentially make Lattimore's hamstring injury worse.

The Saints started rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry in Lattimore's place.

"I'm good. I feel good. I've been out there running around, and I feel good," Lattimore told reporters Friday. "We're gonna see. The game is obviously different than practice [or] anything I've been doing. We're gonna see when I get out there Sunday, how I feel."

Tight end Taysom Hill is officially questionable to play with a chest injury after practicing the past two days. Hill was taken to the hospital for evaluation after leaving last week's game in the third quarter, but he flew home with the team and practiced Thursday.

"He's great. He'll be listed as questionable on the injury report and we'll see how he does over the next couple of days," Allen said Friday. "If he's able to go, he'll be out there, that's for sure."

Allen said replacing Hill if he is out would be a challenge because he plays a variety of roles for the Saints (2-0).

"He does so many different things for us," Allen said. "It's not like you just have one guy that goes in and does his role. It takes a bunch of guys to do his role. He's obviously an important part of what we do."