Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season started Thursday night with the Dallas Cowboys defeating the New York Giants.

On Sunday, Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo nailed a 58-yard game-winning field goal to down the New Orleans Saints. The Indianapolis Colts handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss, and quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pummeled the Philadelphia Eagles 33-16.

Later, the Washington Commanders blew out the Arizona Cardinals, and the Kansas City Chiefs won a close one against the Los Angeles Chargers. On "Sunday Night Football," the Baltimore Ravens had a dominant win over the Buffalo Bills.

On Monday night, the Tennessee Titans managed to win their first game of the season over the struggling Miami Dolphins. And the Detroit Lions handed the undefeated Seattle Seahawks their first loss.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

Jump to:

DAL-NYG | LAR-CHI | PHI-TB

NO-ATL | CIN-CAR | JAX-HOU

PIT-IND | MIN-GB | DEN-NYJ

WSH-ARI | NE-SF | KC-LAC

CLE-LV | BUF-BAL | SEA-DET

TEN-MIA

Lions

Has Jared Goff found his groove? It sure looks like it. After throwing four interceptions in the first three games, Goff went turnover-free in Week 4 against Seattle. He finished with 292 passing yards, while completing a perfect 18-for-18 of his attempts to help the Lions improve to 3-1. He also displayed his versatility, throwing for two touchdowns and scoring his first career touchdown on a reception from a pass by receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the third quarter. He joined Gary Danielson (1984) as the only Lions QBs to have a passing and a receiving touchdown in the same game.

Most surprising performance: Offensive line. Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow was ruled out because of a partially torn pectoral muscle, but the offensive line stepped up with veteran lineman Graham Glasgow shifting to center and Kayode Awosika starting at left guard. Their protection helped Lions running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combine for three rushing TDs in the first half.

Eye-popping stat(s): Monday was a great night for Detroit duos. Goff and St. Brown became the fifth duo to each have a pass and receiving TD in the same game in NFL history thanks to a trick play in the third quarter. It also marked the sixth game in which Gibbs and Montgomery have each scored a rushing TD, tying them for the most such games by a Lions duo in franchise history, per ESPN Research. -- Eric Woodyard

Next game: at Cowboys (Oct. 13, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Seahawks

Can the Seahawks get healthy on defense soon? It shouldn't have been a surprise Goff and the Lions had their way with Seattle's defense given all the firepower it was missing, especially up front. The Seahawks had little chance to stop Detroit with Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II and Jerome Baker all sidelined. That challenging injury situation became even worse when Julian Love went down in the first half. Coach Mike Macdonald didn't sound concerned that Mafe, Nwosu, Williams or Murphy would be out long, though Murphy might need at least another week.

Early prediction for next week: A whole lot of Kenneth Walker III. The Seahawks' RB1 returned after sitting out two games because of an oblique injury, and his three-touchdown performance reminded everyone of what Seattle was missing in his absence. Zach Charbonnet filled in admirably, but he's a power back who doesn't have the burst through the line or extra gear through the second level that Walker showed while racking up 80 yards on 12 carries. He would have gotten the ball more if not for Seattle having to throw it a ton while chasing a big deficit.

Eye-popping stat: Seattle gave up a career-high nine pressures to Aidan Hutchinson. On those plays, Smith went 2-of-6 for 17 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception and a sack. Fill-in right tackle Stone Forsythe had his hands full, and he'll have to continue to hold down the fort. George Fant must sit out at least two more games on injured reserve, and Abe Lucas was expected to need even more time to return from the physically unable to perform list. -- Brady Henderson

Next game: vs. Giants (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Titans

What's the deal with Will Levis? Levis threw his sixth interception, tying him with Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson for the league lead. It was also Levis' ninth turnover -- a league high. To make matters worse, Levis suffered a right shoulder injury when he dove for a first down in the first quarter. Mason Rudolph came on in place of Levis. Titans coach Brian Callahan said at halftime Levis would play if he could go, but Rudolph directed the Titans to a season-high 31 points and their first win. Callahan has been committed to Levis after an 0 -3 start, But if he isn't healthy, they'll have to add third quarterback soon.

Describe the game in two words: Smashmouth football: Callahan decided to go old-school, smashmouth football and run the ball, but in an exotic way. The Titans' rushing attack featured various motions and formations that confused the Dolphins and produced 142 rushing yards for Tennessee -- more than double its previous high. Running backs Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard rushed for their only touchdowns on the night.

Eye-popping stat: Nick Folk, at age 39, became the oldest player in NFL history to make three field goals of 50 or more yards in a game. -- Turron Davenport

Next game: vs. Colts (Oct. 13, 1 p.m. ET)

Dolphins

How much worse can this get without Tua Tagovailoa? Rinse and repeat after last week -- the Dolphins' offense was abysmal against a Titans defense that held it under 100 total yards until late in the fourth quarter. Tyler Huntley passed for only 96 yards in his first start for Miami, as an exasperated home crowd watched in agony. With games against the Patriots and Colts sandwiched around a Week 6 bye, the Dolphins can still turn around this slide. Coach Mike McDaniel promised changes moving forward, and they are much needed.

Most surprising performance: He can't throw himself the ball, but Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill turned in a third straight disappointing performance with 23 receiving yards on four catches. Hill once joked he could put up numbers with anybody at quarterback, but he has only 87 combined receiving yards over his past three games.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Not getting Huntley more involved as a runner. Huntley finished with a team-high 40 rushing yards on eight attempts, most of which came on the team's lone touchdown drive. When asked about his increased willingness to run on that drive, Huntley said he and the team felt the sense of urgency, trailing by three scores. The Dolphins could benefit from taking advantage of his legs if he continues to start moving forward. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Next game: at Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Ravens

How big of a statement did the Ravens make in dominating the undefeated Bills? It took four weeks, but the Ravens looked like Super Bowl contenders for a complete game. From the first play -- Derrick Henry's 87-yard TD run -- to Kyle Van Noy's strip sack in the third quarter, Baltimore looked like the team that entered Sunday night undefeated. What makes the Ravens more dangerous than previous years is they're more than Lamar Jackson on offense. Henry ran for 199 yards, scoring two touchdowns. Heading into their first AFC North game next Sunday -- at Cincinnati -- the Ravens appear set to make their move in the division, closing to within one game of the Steelers for first place in the AFC North.

Most surprising performance: The Baltimore pass defense. After allowing the most yards through the air in the first three games (291.7 per game), the Ravens insisted their confidence was high and proved it in slowing down Josh Allen, who was the favorite for NFL Most Valuable Player. Baltimore limited Allen to 180 yards passing and no touchdowns, hitting him eight times. Outside linebacker Van Noy, who recorded two sacks for the third straight game, delivered the biggest defensive play. After Buffalo closed to 21-10 in the third quarter, Van Noy had a strip sack of Allen, which led to Baltimore's fourth touchdown of the night.

Eye-popping stat: On the first play, Henry ran untouched for an 87-yard touchdown. It was the longest run in the Ravens' 29-year history. Showing his speed at 30, Henry reached 21.29 mph, which is tied for the fourth-fastest speed by a ball carrier this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Henry has reached a speed of 20 mph or faster 27 times since 2018 -- which trails only Tyreek Hill, who has surpassed 20 mph 73 times. -- Jamison Hensley

Next game: at Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Bills

Was this performance a fluke, or will these issues become bigger problems? It was a disastrous night for the Buffalo Bills, with almost nothing going right in all three phases. The loss ended a 43-game streak without losing by 10 or more points, the longest active streak in the NFL and sixth longest in the Super Bowl era. When the second half began with things moving in the Bills' direction, that quickly turned when wide receiver Curtis Samuel took a direct snap, passed it back to Allen, who then fumbled. Baltimore picked at the backups in the Bills' defense, while the offense struggled to get in sync and inconsistencies at wide receiver were noticeable. These are problems that need to be addressed, but the Bills are better than what they showed Sunday night.

Most surprising performance: The Bills' offense. After putting up 30-plus points in the first three games, this was a relative no-show. The Bills' streak of 41 straight regular-season games of scoring more than 10 points ended, the longest active streak in the NFL. The offense went 2-11 on third down and Allen completed 16 of 29 passes (55.2%), down from his 75% average to start the season. The offensive line had a tough night with Allen pressured on 44.1% of throws and sacked three times after two sacks on the season.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Not having an answer for the Ravens' rushing attack. From the very first play, when Henry ran for that 87-yard touchdown, the defense had no answers for Baltimore on the ground. The Ravens averaged 8.8 yards per carry and Henry finished the game with 199 yards. While the Bills have backups in at linebacker and nickel corner, the plan in place and adjustments for Baltimore attacking those areas did not work. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Next game: at Texans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Raiders

With Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby nursing injuries, how far can this faceless team with a different mentality carry the Raiders? Aside from Adams and Crosby, the Raiders were also without four other starters in TE Michael Mayer, RT Thayer Munford Jr., LB Divine Deablo and S Marcus Epps. Plus, CB Jack Jones sat the first two defensive possessions. It was truly a team-first mentality that should only get better when the missing talent returns.

Describe the game in two words: Good morning. If last week was a wake-up call for the Raiders in getting thumped by the lowly Panthers in the home opener, the manner in which Las Vegas answered the alarm against the Browns was a much-needed morning stretch. Las Vegas came back from down 10-0, and it can take that momentum on the road in Denver next week.

Most surprising performance: The Raiders entered the game with the worst rushing attack in the NFL, averaging 2.8 yards per carry while rushing for 153 total yards through three games. Against the Browns, Las Vegas had 95 rushing yards in the first half and finished with 152 yards and two TDs. -- Paul Gutierrez

Next game: at Broncos (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)