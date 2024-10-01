Open Extended Reactions

Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season sure felt like a return to normalcy after so many surprises in September. The Lions and 49ers scored a bunch of points. The Patriots and Jets did not. The Falcons and Saints played a weird and sloppy game. Joe Flacco was dicing defenses from the pocket. Welcome back, 2023 -- we missed you.

Every Tuesday, I'll spin the previous week of NFL football forward, looking at what the biggest storylines mean for what comes next. We'll take a first look at the consequences of "Monday Night Football," break down a major trend or two, and highlight some key individual players and plays.

There will be film. There will be stats (a whole section of them). And there will be fun. Let's jump in.

Jump to a section:

The Big Thing: The Jags' tumble

All-Film Team: Quarterly callouts

Mailbag: Questions from ... you

Second Take: Are the Chiefs in trouble?

Next Ben Stats: Wild Week 4 stats

Monday night multicast

The Big Thing: The fall of the Jaguars