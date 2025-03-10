Pat McAfee reacts to Grady Jarrett signing a $43.5M deal with the Bears after being released by the Falcons. (1:27)

The Chicago Bears made multiple moves to bolster their defensive line Monday.

Chicago agreed to sign free agent defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year, $48 million contract with $32 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN amid multiple reports. Also, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who was released by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, reached agreement on a three-year $43.5 million deal, including $28.5 million fully guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

One of the more versatile young edge players in the NFL, Odeyingbo entered free agency expected to have a strong market for his ability to play the run and rush the passer.

He led the Indianapolis Colts in pressures (33) and quarterback hits (17) in 2024, despite seeing his sack total fall from eight in 2023 to three last season. Odeyingbo, 25, played a career-high 719 snaps in 2024, more than any member of the team's defensive line. That fact spoke to his ability to play in various situations (short and long yardage, run or pass).

At 6-foot-6 and 286 pounds, Odeyingbo creates favorable physical matchups with his length. He can play the edge but also can move to interior spots as a rusher on passing downs.

Odeyingbo has been durable as well. He entered the league coming off an Achilles tear sustained before his draft selection, with the injury limiting him to 10 games as a rookie. Since then, Odeyingbo has been in all 51 of the Colts' games in 2022-24, with his playing time increasing each season.

He has 16.5 sacks in four seasons.

The Falcons attempted to get a new deal done with Jarrett to keep him in Atlanta, a league source told ESPN's Marc Raimondi. But ultimately, things ended in a release.

Jarrett, 31, who was drafted by the Falcons in 2015, has been the heart of the team's defense over much of the past 10 years. An Atlanta native, he also has been extremely active in the community and a longtime fan favorite.

Jarrett has 36.5 sacks over his career. After sustaining a torn ACL in Week 8 of the 2023 season, he returned in 2024 and was still a solid player on the interior of the Falcons' line, with 2.5 sacks and 53 total tackles.

