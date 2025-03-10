Open Extended Reactions

Defensive end Haason Reddick has agreed to terms on a one-year deal for $14 million, including $12 million guaranteed, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Reddick, 30, is coming off a holdout-marred season with the New York Jets, who acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last March. He finished with only 14 tackles, 3 quarterback hits and 2 half-sacks in 10 games (393 defensive snaps).

Reddick skipped the offseason, the preseason and the first seven games of the regular season because of the contract dispute, forfeiting $5.5 million of his $14.25 million in base salary. Factoring in various fines, he lost approximately $7 million in 2024.

Projected as a key player in the Jets' defensive plan, the two-time Pro Bowler demanded a long-term extension from his new team, which inherited the final year of his three-year, $45 million contract with the Eagles. The Jets refused to budge, triggering the holdout.

Reddick gained nothing by holding out, as he agreed to play for his original contract. About $5.3 million in incentives were added to the deal as a sweetener, but he wound up earning only one of those -- a $791,000 bonus for playing time.

On the field, he was nothing close to the pass rusher who racked up 50.5 sacks in the previous four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and Eagles.

Reddick, a first-round pick of the Cardinals in 2017, has 59 career sacks. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2022, when he recorded 16 sacks for the Eagles.

