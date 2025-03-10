Open Extended Reactions

Guard Ben Bredeson has agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a three-year, $22 million deal, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday.

The Bucs signed Bredeson to a one-year deal last year worth $3 million. A fourth-round draft pick out of Michigan in 2020, Bredeson became the starter at left guard by default because Sua Opeta, whom they signed to compete with him, suffered a torn ACL in training camp.

"Ben arrived here last season to compete for a starting role, and he capitalized on that opportunity by establishing himself as an important part of our offensive line," general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. "He really came into his own playing alongside Tristan Wirfs and his veteran presence played a role in Graham Barton's rapid development. Ben's emergence led to the overall improved play of our offensive line, and we are excited to keep that starting unit together."

With Bredeson, the Tampa Bay rushing attack went from a league-worst 1,509 rushing yards on the season in 2023 to 2,536 rushing yards -- fourth most in the NFL -- in 2024.

Bredeson, 27, posted a run block win rate of 70.5% -- 19th among guards in the NFL with 1,000 or more offensive snaps -- and a pass block win rate of 91.6% in 2024, which was 17th in the league. He surrendered 10 total sacks, tied for 22nd in the league.

Bredeson started all 17 games for the Bucs, plus their postseason wild-card game. In total, he has started 42 out of 62 contests since entering the league with the Baltimore Ravens, lining up at left guard, center, right guard and even one snap at left tackle in 2020.