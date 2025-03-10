Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Commanders moved to bolster their defensive line by agreeing to a three-year deal with tackle Javon Kinlaw that is worth up to $45 million with $30 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Kinlaw provides Washington with a potential space-eater in the middle of the defense and is someone general manager Adam Peters knows well.

Peters was an assistant GM in San Francisco when the team drafted Kinlaw in the first round in 2020. The Commanders ranked 30th in rushing yards allowed per game and 28th in yards per carry last season. They hope the 6-foot-5, 316-pound Kinlaw can become part of a solid rotation with Daron Payne and Jer'Zhan Newton.

The Commanders released veteran tackle Jonathan Allen last week, freeing up $16.3 million in salary cap space.

Kinlaw signed a one-year, $7 million deal last season with the New York Jets, recording 2.5 sacks in 12 games -- all starts. He finished with a career-high 20 solo tackles.

Kinlaw played four injury-filled seasons with the 49ers, who declined his fifth-year option. He missed 13 games because of a torn ACL in 2021 and 11 in 2022 because of knee issues. He finished with a combined five sacks in four years.