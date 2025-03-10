Pat McAfee applauds the Jets' front office after New York agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Fields on a two-year deal. (1:21)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- One month after saying goodbye to Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets addressed the quarterback position on the first day of free agent negotiating period, agreeing to terms Monday with former Pittsburgh Steelers backup Justin Fields, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fields, 26, will sign a two-year, $40 million contract that includes $30 million in guarantees, the sources said. The former Chicago Bears first-round pick is expected to be the Jets' opening-day starter, ahead of holdover backup Tyrod Taylor, but this isn't a long-term commitment. The Jets, who also could add a quarterback in the draft, can reevaluate the position after the 2025 season.

Rodgers has emerged as a quarterback option for the Steelers, league sources told Schefter on Monday.

This is a major move for the Jets' new regime, headed by general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn, who lured him away from the Steelers. They identified Fields as the player they want to lead the franchise into a new era.

The Jets landed Fields after losing four major contributors on Monday -- right tackle Morgan Moses (New England Patriots), cornerback D.J. Reed (Detroit Lions), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (Washington Commanders) and linebacker Haason Reddick (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Moving quickly to replace Reed, the Jets agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract with free agent cornerback Brandon Stephens that includes $23 million fully guaranteed, sources told Schefter.

Fields will be reunited with wide receiver Garrett Wilson. They were teammates for two seasons at Ohio State (2019-20). Fields was drafted 11th overall in 2021, nine spots after the Jets selected quarterback Zach Wilson, who was replaced by Rodgers and traded last offseason.

Fields will lead a depth chart that includes Taylor and 2024 fifth-round pick Jordan Travis, who sat out last season due to a college leg injury.

Fields, 26, landed with the Steelers a year ago via trade with the Chicago Bears. Ahead of selecting quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in April's draft, Chicago shipped the former first-round pick to the Steelers for a 2025 sixth-round selection.

Though Russell Wilson was named starting quarterback after the preseason, Fields started the first six games of the season for Pittsburgh as Wilson recovered from a serious calf strain. Fields went 4-2 in that six-game stint and finished the season completing 65.8% of his attempts and throwing five touchdowns to one interception. He also had 289 rushing yards and five TDs.

Though the Steelers hinted at an offensive plan that involved both quarterbacks after Wilson supplanted Fields as starter in Week 7, Fields appeared in just four more regular-season games, attempting one pass and rushing seven times for 58 yards.

In 38 starts with the Bears, he completed 60.3% of his passes for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

For his career, Fields has completed 61.1% of his passes, with 45 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He has rushed for 2,509 yards and another 19 scores.

Stephens, 27, is a two-year starting cornerback who is coming off his toughest season in the NFL. Last year, teams often targeted Stephens when they needed a big play against the Baltimore Ravens. He allowed 66 receptions for 906 yards and four touchdowns, which were all career worsts.

Known for his versatility, Stephens started 11 games at safety in his rookie season before starting 33 games at cornerback the past two years. In 2023, he was expected to play safety but moved to cornerback after injuries hit that position during training camp. He then recorded career bests of 74 tackles, 2 interceptions and 11 passes defended.

Also on Monday, safety Andre Cisco has agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Jets, his agents, Andre Odom and David Mulugheta of Athletes First, told ESPN. In his four seasons with Jacksonville, Cisco appeared in 63 games (47 starts) and had eight interceptions (including one pick-six), 24 pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Cisco had issues with blown coverages in 2024 and was removed from the starting lineup in Weeks 13 and 14. But he re-entered it in Weeks 15-16 before missing the season finale with a groin injury suffered during pregame warmups.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor and Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.