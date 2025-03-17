Jeremy Fowler explains why the Raiders traded for Geno Smith and why a long-term deal is on the horizon. (0:43)

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Even though the Las Vegas Raiders went into free agency with plenty of money to spend, they didn't break the bank on any of their signings during the first week.

Las Vegas watched five defensive starters find new homes and addressed those positions at a discounted rate. The franchise's biggest free agent addition was safety Jeremy Chinn, who signed a two-year deal worth over $16 million with $12.25 million in guarantees.

Part of the Raiders' modest approach to the first week of free agency has to do with defensive end Maxx Crosby having a cap hit of $38.1 million in 2025 after signing a three-year extension worth $106.5 million.

Also, the Raiders are in the process of getting an extension done with Geno Smith, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The Raiders' new starting quarterback has a cap hit of $31 million, which can be lowered with a new deal to create a bit more flexibility to make more free agent moves.

As Las Vegas marches forward into free agency, here are a few questions the organization still needs to address.

Now that the Raiders have a quarterback, who will be their WR1?

Las Vegas needs to upgrade the offensive weapons around Smith. Yes, Brock Bowers has already established himself as one of the league's best tight ends. And wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is coming off the best season of his career -- 87 catches for 1,027 yards, four touchdowns and only dropped one pass.

But outside of those two players, the pass-catching production on the roster drops off significantly. Wideout Tre Tucker had 539 yards, and the rest of the team had fewer than 300.

The Raiders lack a No. 1 wide receiver, and their options in free agency are becoming thin, with Chris Godwin returning to Tampa Bay while Cooper Kupp agreed to sign with the Seattle Seahawks after being released by the Los Angeles Rams. Most of the remaining free agents are past their prime.

Las Vegas could target former Houston Texans receiver Stefon Diggs. Even though Diggs, 31, is coming off a torn ACL, he will be a significant upgrade if he can return to full strength. Diggs totaled 496 yards in the first eight weeks of his lone season with the Texans before being sidelined.

Is the draft the best path to retool the running back room?

The Raiders made progress in revamping their running back room last week, agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran Raheem Mostert, who spent the past three seasons in Miami. But the expectation is for the 32-year-old to be the team's No. 2 running back instead of the top guy. There are still options available in the free agent market who could help improve Las Vegas' run game, which was the worst in the NFL in 2024. Among the unsigned free agents are Nick Chubb, Jamaal Williams, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

However, the best path forward after signing Mostert is taking advantage of a deep running back draft class. Sure, Ashton Jeanty seems like the best option with the No. 6 pick. However, if the Raiders go in a different direction in the first round, there are plenty of running backs who could be available in the second and third rounds. Iowa's Kaleb Johnson rushed for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns in his final season with the Hawkeyes.

Ohio State's one-two punch of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins each ran for 1,000 yards under then-offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, and both could be solid Day 2 options for the Raiders, who hired Kelly as offensive coordinator. Another name to monitor is Kansas' Devin Neal, who recorded 16 rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.

The Raiders added former Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith during free agency. AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File

Will the Raiders continue to fortify the offensive line?

The Raiders have added veteran guard Alex Cappa to help improve the trenches. But there's still more work to be done. Even though Carroll spoke highly of DJ Glaze, it wouldn't hurt the Raiders to add another offensive tackle to the mix. Fred Johnson, who spent the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, has experience at both tackle spots and could provide depth.

Is there still more work to be done at cornerback?

The Raiders signed outside cornerback Eric Stokes hoping his injury history -- 23 career games missed -- is behind him. Even if Stokes' best football is ahead of him, Las Vegas still needs to add to its secondary. Following the loss of Hobbs, who signed a four-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, the Raiders have to fill the vacant spot at nickel cornerback.

Mike Hilton played primarily in the slot during his four seasons in Cincinnati and has some experience on the outside. In 2024, Hilton totaled 73 tackles and five passes defended in 16 games (10 starts). Hilton is also effective at getting to the quarterback, totaling eight pressures.

It wouldn't hurt Las Vegas to add another outside cornerback into the mix. Rasul Douglas, who has played for four different teams, has 19 career interceptions. Asante Samuel Jr. might be a gamble after playing in only four games for the Chargers last season due to injury. When healthy, Samuels has been solid in coverage. He has six interceptions and 37 passes defended in 50 career games.