Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals have officially added a veteran to boost their beleaguered offensive line.

The Bengals announced Thursday that they signed veteran guard Dalton Risner, who had been linked to the team since he tried out for Cincinnati last week.

The Bengals and Risner made things official with Cincinnati dealing with injuries and questions about the right side of the offensive line.

"He looks like he's in great shape," Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters Thursday. "He has a great mindset. We'll get him out there, put the pads on, let him go through some stuff and see where he's at next week."

Risner, 30, was originally a second-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2019 and spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He has 81 career starts, including eight at right guard.

Taylor didn't specify exactly where Risner will play, but the Bengals have not yet named a starter at right guard. Veterans Cody Ford and Lucas Patrick each took first-team reps in training camp.

Risner's workout occurred Aug. 20 after veteran guard Cordell Volson, the projected backup right guard, suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. He was placed on injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

To make room for Risner, Cincinnati waived defensive tackle Eric Gregory, an undrafted rookie out of Arkansas who made the initial 53-man roster. The Bengals also cleared space on the practice squad, leaving one spot open.