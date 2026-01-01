Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that starting cornerback Jamel Dean and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson will be out for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers -- a game that will determine the winner of the NFC South.

The Buccaneers can win the division if they beat the Panthers and the New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, whereas a victory for Carolina would secure the division outright.

Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, the Buccaneers' first-round draft pick in 2023, is in play to return after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Week 2 and undergoing surgery. Kancey was originally thought to be done for the year at the time of the injury but was able to begin his 21-day practice window Dec. 24.

"He's questionable. He can play. He's definitely in play," Bowles said. "Obviously we'd have to make some [roster] moves to get there to make that happen. He had a good week. ... He had a very good two weeks. ... If he plays, he'll definitely be on a snap count."

Bowles said All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs is questionable after missing last week's game at the Miami Dolphins with a turf toe injury.

"It's just about pain tolerance for him," Bowles said.

Rookie cornerback Benjamin Morrison, their second-round pick who started the past two weeks in place of injured Zyon McCollum, is dealing with a hamstring injury. It forced him to miss practice Tuesday, and he was limited Wednesday, but Bowles said, "He moved around pretty good today."