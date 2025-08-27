Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- For the first time since the end of last season, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson was working on the team's practice field.

Wednesday marked the first time Hendrickson has participated since he signed a restructured contract that netted him a $13 million raise that brought his salary up to $29 million for the final year of his current contract. Hendrickson could also earn an additional $1 million in incentives to bring his total salary up to $30 million.

Before the afternoon practice, Hendrickson missed all of training camp and offseason workouts while attempting to negotiate a potential contract extension.

Hendrickson suited up after receiving a big pay bump in what is currently slated to be the final year of his contract with the team. But after months of talks with the team, Hendrickson was excited to be back.

"This compromise comes with a great amount of respect for me towards them," he said in front of his locker on Wednesday. "I'm incredibly honored and appreciative that I can play football at this level."

Before the two sides agreed to a new deal on Monday, Hendrickson was slated to potentially earn $16 million in cash for the 2024 season. Throughout the offseason, he was adamant that he had no intentions of playing on that deal. And on the eve of training camp, the Bengals' front office indicated they wanted to give him a raise.

The two sides were at odds over the guaranteed money on the deal, including it stretching past the first season of any new contract. Aside from wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who netted a massive $161 million extension this offseason, Cincinnati historically has not given veterans guaranteed money aside from a signing bonus.

Hendrickson said the option that he agreed to wasn't previously offered in the negotiation. When it was, he said he was "incredibly humbled by it."

And it provided an avenue for the Bengals and him to work something out ahead of the season opener on Sept. 7 against the Cleveland Browns.

"I want to be a part of something special here," Hendrickson said. "I've vocalized that pretty early and often. Again, I can't write my own contracts. I think we'd all as players love to do that. There wasn't one that I saw long term that I would've considered."

Hendrickson, 30, is coming off the best season of his career. He led the NFL with 17.5 sacks, earned his first Associated Press All-Pro selection and reached the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight season since signing with the Bengals during the 2021 free agency.

Throughout his hold-in, which lasted the bulk of training camp, Hendrickson watched and observed drills.

"He's invested in the players around him," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said on Tuesday. "He's got a lot of knowledge he wants to pass down."

On Wednesday, Hendrickson transitioned back into a playing role. When the team wrapped up its stretching period, he was the first person waiting to go through position drills with assistant coach Jerry Montgomery.

"Not that I didn't enjoy coaching, but that's not what I'm here to do," Hendrickson said. "[I'm] looking forward to getting after quarterbacks."