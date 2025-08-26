Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NFL season will kick off next week as the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles play host to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4 (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), which means teams are cutting their rosters in preparation.

Teams were required to finalize their 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. With the preseason already in the books, teams began making their 2025 roster cuts over the weekend.

Several notable cuts happened, including the Panthers parting ways with Hunter Renfrow. There have also been multiple trades this week, including the Raiders acquiring QB Kenny Pickett from the Browns.

As every team makes cuts official, our NFL Nation reporters will provide live updates on which players didn't make the roster.

NFC East

Biggest move: With the uncertain status of Micah Parsons for the opener, James Houston (one sack, three hurries and two tackles for loss in 2024) was likely one of the beneficiaries, as Dallas chose to carry six pass rushers on the 53-man roster. Houston was disruptive in practices and during the games, but now can he make the game-day roster? The Cowboys will likely bring back Hakeem Adeniji as their swing tackle and cornerback C.J. Goodwin to the roster as soon as Wednesday when they can place running back Phil Mafah (shoulder) and cornerback Caelen Carson (knee) on injured reserve/designated to return. -- Todd Archer

Traded: OL Asim Richards (New Orleans)

Waived/released: OT Hakeem Adeniji, DL Tommy Akingbesote, LB Justin Barron, OL Nick Broeker, WR Jalen Brooks, DL Earnest Brown IV, OL Saahdiq Charles, OL Geron Christian, S Alijah Clark, OL La'el Collins, WR Jalen Cropper, RB Malik Davis, DT Denzel Daxon, TE Princeton Fant, TE Rivaldo Fairweather, CB C.J. Goodwin, QB Will Grier, CB Kemon Hall, LB Darius Harris, WR Traeshon Holden, LB Buddy Johnson, WR Josh Kelly, CB Christian Matthew, DB Israel Mukuamu, TE Tyler Neville, CB Michael Ojemudia, CB Troy Pride Jr., CB Robert Rochell, S Mike Smith Jr., TE John Stephens Jr., RB Deuce Vaughn, DE Tyrus Wheat

Reserve/injured: WR Jonathan Mingo, DE Payton Turner

Reserve/PUP: LB DeMarvion Overshown, CB Josh Butler

Reserve/NFI: CB Shavon Revel Jr.

Biggest move: The Giants cut Tommy DeVito. It was expected and really a lock the moment they signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston AND drafted Jaxson Dart. DeVito was the fourth quarterback all spring and summer and the Giants weren't going to keep four quarterbacks on the active roster. Maybe DeVito lands on the practice squad, but even that seems like a longshot. But he will have other options. Ihmir Smith-Marsette not getting an opportunity as the returner was significantly more surprising than the DeVito move. Smith-Marsette returned a kickoff for a touchdown and a punt as well (even though it was called back because of a penalty) and averaged almost 35 yards per kickoff return. One would've thought that earned him another chance to be the returner. But the Giants instead chose Gunner Olszewski over Smith-Marsette to be their returner to start the season. -- Jordan Raanan

Waived/released: QB Tommy DeVito, RB Dante Miller, RB Jonathan Ward, TE Greg Dulcich, TE Jermaine Terry II, CB Tre Hawkins III, CB Dee Williams, DL Elijah Chatman, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, DL Jordon Riley, DL Cory Durden, DL Elijah Garcia, G Jake Kubas, OL Bryan Hudson, OT Stone Forsythe, K Jude McAtamney, OLB Trace Ford, OLB Tomon Fox, S Raheem Layne, S Makari Paige, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR Juice Wells Jr., WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR Dalen Cambre, WR Da'Quan Felton

Biggest move: Washington's biggest roster move occurred last week when it traded running back Brian Robinson Jr. to San Francisco. But the Commanders' most significant move Tuesday was keeping right guard Sam Cosmi on the physically unable to perform list. That means he'll be sidelined for at least the first four weeks of the season as he continues rehabbing from a torn right ACL suffered in the NFC divisional round in January. Nick Allegretti has been working in his place. Washington has been optimistic about Cosmi's recovery, but it's an injury that often takes 9-12 months to recover from.

Waived/released: WR K.J. Osborn, WR Michael Gallup, WR Chris Moore, WR Braylon Sanders, DE Clelin Ferrell, DE Jalyn Holmes, C Nick Harris, DT Norell Pollard, LB Duke Riley, CB Bobby Price, OL Tyre Phillips, OL Foster Sarell, CB Eugene Bassey, QB Sam Hartman, DT Carl Davis Jr., CB Car'lin Vigers, DE Andre Jones Jr., RB Demetric Felton, WR Tay Martin, S Robert McDaniel, TE Cole Turner, RB Kaz Allen, LB Kam Arnold, DT Ricky Barber, TE Lawrence Cager, WR River Cracraft, DT Sheldon Day, C Michael Deiter, CB Antonio Hamilton Sr., OT Bobby Hart, DE T.J. Maguranyanga, OT Timothy McKay, S Ben Nikkel, S Daryl Worley, WR Jacoby Jones, WR Ja'Corey Brooks

Reserve/physically unable to perform: RG Sam Cosmi

NFC North

Biggest move: UDFA wide receiver Jahdae Walker made the Bears' initial 53-man roster after a strong preseason when he tied for the team lead with two touchdowns, including a walk-off TD in Kansas City. His play on special teams earned him the sixth wide receiver spot. Elsewhere on offense, despite struggling to climb the depth chart, former third round pick Kiran Amegadjie was among the 10 offensive linemen the Bears kept on the 53. While he spent most of his time as the third-string left tackle after returning from injury, GM Ryan Poles said the Bears have begun experimenting with Amegadjie at guard. -- Courtney Cronin

Waived/released: WR Maurice Alexander, LB Swayze Bozeman, WR Miles Boykin, DB Millard Bradford, RB Brittain Brown, TE Stephen Carlson, DL Xavier Carlton, CB Alex Cook, LB Power Echols, LS Luke Elkin, CB Tre Flowers, DL Jonathan Ford, RB Royce Freeman, DB Mekhi Garner, OL Chris Glaser, TE Thomas Gordon, DB Kaleb Hayes, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, DL Jamree Kromah, OL Jordan McFadden, OL Joshua Miles, DB Mark Perry, DL Zacch Pickens, WR JP Richardson, QB Austin Reed, WR Tyler Scott, OL Ricky Stromberg, WR Samori Toure, DB Jeremiah Walker, RB Ian Wheeler, TE Joel Wilson

Waived/injured: DB Tysheem Johnson, OL Doug Kramer, OL Bill Murray

Reserve/injured: CB Terell Smith, RB Deion Hankins, CB Shaun Wade

Reserve/injured; designated for return: RB Travis Homer, LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

Reserve/non-football injury: CB Zah Frazier

Biggest move: Head coach Dan Campbell certainly feels good about his Detroit Lions roster entering the 2025 season, calling it his best from top to bottom since he arrived in 2021, but there were a few surprising transactions for sure. After selecting rookie defensive end Ahmed Hassanein in the sixth round for help on the edge, as the first Egyptian to be drafted into the NFL, he was waived with an injury settlement after suffering a pectoral injury. Detroit also released fan-favorite Dan Skipper, who was expected to contribute on the offensive line, which was another stunning move. The Lions still have three roster spots remaining, which means they could be up to something big. -- Eric Woodyard

Waived/released: EDGE Ahmed Hassanein, DL Myles Adams, OL Trystan Colon, WR Tom Kennedy, OL Netane Muti, LB Anthony Pittman, OL Dan Skipper, WR Malik Taylor, EDGE Mitchell Agude, CB Luq Barcoo, WR Ronnie Bell, OL Gunner Britton, DL Keith Cooper Jr., CB Allan George, LB DaRon Gilbert, S Erick Hallett, QB Hendon Hooker, TE Zach Horton, RB Deon Jackson, OL Zack Johnson, WR Jakobie Keeney-James, S Ian Kennelly, EDGE Nate Lynn, DL Brodric Martin, WR Jackson Meeks, CB D.J. Miller, OL Mason Miller, OL Michael Niese, S Morice Norris, TE Gunnar Oakes, CB Tyson Russell, RB Jacob Saylors, TE Steven Stilianos, S Loren Strickland, EDGE Isaac Ukwu, CB Nick Whiteside

Reserve/suspended: LB Ezekiel Turner

Reserved/physically unable to perform: OL Miles Frazier, DL Alim McNeill, LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Reserve/non-football injury: EDGE Josh Paschal

Biggest move: A player who had never played his position in the NFL until a few months ago made the team, while a former first-round pick and a three-time Super Bowl champ did not. That would be Bo Melton, a receiver-turned cornerback, who made it. And linebacker Isaiah Simmons (No. 8 overall in 2020 ) and receiver/kick returner Mecole Hardman (Super Bowl winner with the Chiefs) who did not. Melton has played in 22 games as a receiver the last two seasons and didn't move to cornerback until the June minicamp. If that was a surprise, then perhaps an undrafted rookie making it shouldn't be. Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse made it 21 straight seasons for the Packers with at least one undrafted free agent making the Week 1 roster, assuming he makes it to the opener. -- Rob Demovsky

Waived/released: RB Israel Abanikanda, DL Deslin Alexandre, DB Johnathan Baldwin, CB Corey Ballentine, T Brant Banks, LB Jared Bartlett, QB Sean Clifford, G Tyler Cooper, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, QB Taylor Elgersma, DL James Ester, WR Mecole Hardman, CB Tyron Herring, WR Julian Hicks, C Trey Hill, RB Amar Johnson, WR Cornelius Johnson, LB Jamon Johnson, CB Kalen King, G J.J. Lippe, TE Johnny Lumpkin, K Mark McNamee, DL Arron Mosby, WR Isaiah Neyor, DL Devonte O'Malley, WR Will Sheppard, LB Isaiah Simmons, DB Jaylin Simpson, G/C Lecitus Smith, TE Messiah Swinson, T Kadeem Telfort, LB Kristian Welch

Reserve/injured (designated to return): RB MarShawn Lloyd, OL Jacob Monk Reserve/injured: S Omar Brown

Reserve/physically unable to perform: DL Collin Oliver, WR Christian Watson, G John Williams

Biggest move: The Vikings' most notable decision to date is shaking up the depth at quarterback behind new starter J.J. McCarthy. They traded away presumptive No. 2 Sam Howell, replaced him with free agent Carson Wentz, released veteran Brett Rypien and kept undrafted rookie Max Brosmer as part of their 53-man roster. It's sometimes said that debate over a backup quarterback is irrelevant, because if a starter is injured, then a team's chances to win will decrease no matter who takes over. In the Vikings' case, however, a backup quarterback would be playing for a team that owners Zygi and Mark Wilf have committed more than $350 million in cash to put on the field. It's critical that a level of performance be maintained no matter who is behind center. Also, the makeup of a quarterback room with an inexperienced starter is important. Can Wentz provide the kind of veteran presence that McCarthy would need? -- Kevin Seifert

Traded: CB Mekhi Blackmon, QB Sam Howell, DL Harrison Phillips

Acquired: QB Carson Wentz

Waived/released: OL Zack Bailey, DL Travis Bell, WR Silas Bolden, OT Logan Brown, G Henry Byrd, P Oscar Chapman, WR Dontae Fleming, CB Keenan Garber, LB Cam Gill, OL Michael Gonzalez, S Kahlef Hailassie, DL Jonathan Harris, WR Lucky Jackson, WR Jeshaun Jones, G Vershon Lee, WR Robert Lewis, LB Dorian Mausi, OLB Gabriel Murphy, TE Bryson Nesbit, S Gervarrius Owens, S Mishael Powell, TE Giovanni Ricci, QB Brett Rypien, CB Reddy Steward, RB Tre Stewart, DL Taki Taimani, CB Ambry Thomas, WR Thayer Thomas, RB Xazavian Valladay, TE Nick Vannett, CB Zemaiah Vaughn, OT Leroy Watson IV.

Reserve/suspended: WR Jordan Addison

Reserve/injured: OLB Tyler Batty (designated for return), FB C.J. Ham (designated for return)

Reserve/PUP: TE Gavin Bartholomew

NFC South

Biggest move: The Falcons placed starting right tackle Kaleb McGary on injured reserve Tuesday, which was not a surprise. But they did so without designating him to return, which means McGary will be out for the entire season due to a leg injury sustained last week in practice. McGary has been the team's starter at the position since he was a first-round draft pick in 2019. He would have had an increased role in 2025 covering the blindside of left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Storm Norton, McGary's backup, is also out six to eight weeks after ankle surgery. The Falcons acquired tackle Michael Jerrell from the Seahawks in a trade Tuesday. -- Marc Raimondi

Acquired: OL Michael Jerrell

Waived/released: WR Nick Nash, TE Joshua Simon, OL Jordan Williams, S Henry Black, OL Joshua Gray, WR Dylan Drummond, CB Dontae Manning, S Jordan Fuller, EDGE Khalid Kareem, OL Brandon Parker, QB Easton Stick, DL Kentavius Street, CB Keith Taylor, OL Jake Hanson, CB CJ Henderson, DL Simeon Barrow Jr., RB Carlos Washington Jr., RB Jashaun Corbin, CB Cobee Bryant, LB/S Ronnie Harrison, K Lenny Krieg, WR Chris Blair, OL Matthew Cindric, QB Ben DiNucci, RB Elijah Dotson, DL Morgan Fox, LB Caleb Johnson, CB Lamar Jackson, TE Nikola Kalinic, LB Nick Kubitz, WR Jesse Matthews, EDGE Ronnie Perkins, WR Quincy Skinner Jr., S Josh Thompson

Reserve/suspended: None

Reserve/injured: LB Troy Andersen (physically unable to perform), DL Ta'Quon Graham (designated to return), OL Storm Norton (designated to return), OL Kaleb McGary, CB Grayland Arnold, QB Emory Jones, OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr., LB Malik Verdon (non-football injury)

Biggest move: Releasing 2021 Pro Bowl receiver Hunter Renfrow in his attempt at a comeback from ulcerative colitis will get the biggest headlines, particularly since the Panthers kept seven wide receivers. But the most significant move is keeping four tight ends in Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans and James Mitchell. It shows the team isn't sure Tremble will be 100% over his back surgery after missing most of camp. Look for this number to change once the dust settles. -- David Newton

Waived/released: QB Jack Plummer, QB Bryce Perkins, RB Emani Bailey, RB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams,WR Kobe Hudson, WR Jacolby George WR T.J. Luther, TE Dominique Dafney, OL Steven Losoya, OL Luke Kandra, OLB J.J. Weaver, LB Jacoby Windmon, CB JaTravis Broughton, CB Mello Dotson, CB Tre Swilling, S Jack Henderson, S Isaac Gifford, K Matthew Wright, WR Ja'seem Reed,TE Bryce Pierre,OL Jarrett Kingston, OL Brandon Walton, OL Michael Tarquin, DE Jared Harrison-Hunte, DT Sam Roberts, LB Mapalo Mwansa, CB Shemar Bartholomew, CB Michael Reid, S Trevian Thomas, WR Hunter Renfrow, DT Shy Tuttle, OLB Boogie Basham, LB Krys Barnes, LB Jon Rhattigan.

Waived/injured: G Ja'Tyre Carter, RB Raheem Blackshear (injury settlement)

Reserve/injured: DE LaBryan Ray (designated to return)

NFC West

Biggest move: After an impressive camp despite missing time with an injury, wide receiver Simi Fehoko was one of the most surprising cuts by the Cardinals. He was consistent during training camp and made plays during the preseason. Veteran running back DeeJay Dallas, who was a key component to Arizona's special teams last season, was cut after an up-and-down preseason. However, the most meaningful move may have been Arizona keeping first-round pick Walter Nolen III on PUP because it means he can't return to practice for the first four weeks of the season, and once his 21-day window opens after Week 4, he could miss up to three more games. -- Josh Weinfuss

Waived/released: DL Kyon Barrs, LS Aaron Brewer, LB Elliott Brown, OL Jeremiah Byers, RB Michael Carter, OL Jake Curhan, RB DeeJay Dallas, TE Josiah Deguara, WR Simi Fehoko, DL Anthony Goodlow, WR Bryson Green, CB Darren Hall, OL Sincere Haynesworth, CB Jaylon Jones, OL Nick Leverett, OL Royce Newman, WR Tejhaun Palmer, S Jammie Robinson, DL Elijah Simmons, LB Mykal Walker, WR Andre Baccellia, CB Ekow Boye-Doe, TE Oscar Cardenas, OL McClendon Curtis, CB Steven Gilmore, DL Patrick Jenkins, LB Vi Jones, OL Roy Mbaeteka, WR Nate McCollum, QB Clayton Tune, OL Dohnovan West, LB Benton Whitley

Reserve/injured: OL Hayden Conner, OL Christian Jones, LB J.J. Russell reserve. Conner and Jones have both been designated to return.

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform: DL Bilal Nichols, DL Walter Nolen III, LB BJ Ojulari

Biggest move: The Rams cut inside linebacker Chris Paul Jr., a 2025 fifth-round pick. Paul missed some time with a calf injury during training camp but played in all three preseason games, including wearing the green dot during the preseason opener. The Rams kept four inside linebackers on their initial 53-man roster: Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Troy Reeder and undrafted rookie Shaun Dolac. -- Sarah Barshop

Traded: OL KT Leveston

Waived/released: CB Shaun Jolly, OL Willie Lampkin IV, OL AJ Arcuri, OL Wyatt Bowles, WR Tru Edwards, DT Jack Heflin, S Tanner Ingle, CB Derion Kendrick, CB Cam Lampkin, OL Dylan McMahon, OLB Jamil Muhammad, ILB Elias Neal, DL Bill Norton, ILB Chris Paul Jr., WR Brennan Presley, RB Ronnie Rivers, RB Cody Schrader, S Nate Valcarcel, CB Charles Woods, WR Britain Covey, OLB Brennan Jackson, TE Mark Redman, WR Drake Stoops, WR Jordan Waters, TE McCallan Castles, S Malik Dixon-Williams, OL Ben Dooley, DL Decarius Hawthorne, OL John Leglue, OL Mike McAllister, OLB Josh Pearcy, DL Da'Jon Terry, OL Trey Wedig, QB Dresser Winn, ILB Tony Fields II

AFC East

It was a surprised to see Mike Hilton's release, considering his prior starting experience. But the Dolphins have been impressed by rookie Jason Marshall Jr.'s progress at the nickel cornerback position, and he could very well be the team's Week 1 starter. Miami also parted ways with several recent draft picks, including Erik Ezukanma, Channing Tindall, Patrick McMorris and Mohamed Kamara. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Waived/released: RB Mike Boone, RB Aaron Shampklin, WR Andrew Armstrong, WR Theo Wease Jr., WR Erik Ezukanma, WR AJ Henning, TE Chris Myarick, TE Pharaoh Brown, TE Hayden Rucci, OL Mason Brooks, OL Addison West, OL Braeden Daniels, OL Josh Priebe, OL Bayron Matos, OL Jalen McKenzie, OL Jackson Carman, OL Ryan Hayes, DL Alex Huntley, DL Ben Stille, DL Matt Dickerson, LB Channing Tindall, LB Grayson Murphy, LB Mohamed Kamara, LB Eugene Asante, LB Quinton Bell, LB Dequan Jackson, LB Derrick McLendon, CB Cornell Armstrong, S Patrick McMorris, S John Saunders Jr., CB Mike Hilton, CB BJ Adams, CB Ethan Robinson, CB Cameron Dantzler Sr., CB Kendall Sheffield

Reserve/suspended: CB Kader Kohou, CB Artie Burns, RB Alexander Mattison, OL Germain Ifedi, OL Yodny Cajuste, OL Obinna Eze, TE Jalin Conyers, CB Jason Maitre, OL Liam Eichenberg

Biggest move: When the Patriots selected LSU outside linebacker Bradyn Swinson in the fifth round of the draft, with the 146th overall pick, they expressed surprise that he was available. Pass rushers who had production like Swinson (8.5 sacks) usually aren't there in the fifth round. So it was a surprise to see Swinson among the team's cuts. While undrafted OLB Elijah Ponder (Cal-Poly) had clearly carved out a niche on defense and special teams, the Patriots seemed to be in position to keep both developmental outside linebackers. The possibility of Swinson returning on the practice squad bears watching if Swinson clears waivers. -- Mike Reiss

Waived/released: CB Miles Battle, TE Jaheim Bell, RB Micah Bernard, DT Philip Blidi, CB Isaiah Bolden, G Mehki Butler, G Jack Conley, CB Brandon Crossley, TE CJ Dippre, S Marcus Epps, TE Cole Fotheringham, RB JaMycal Hasty, OT Demontrey Jacobs, RB Terrell Jennings, WR John Jiles, OLB Truman Jones, C Alec Lindstrom, WR Phil Lutz, CB Kobee Minor, LB R.J. Moten, DT David Olajiga, DT Kyle Peko, CB Jorda Polk, LB Monty Rice, LB Cam Riley, DT Jahvaree Ritzie, G Tyrese Robinson, K Parker Romo, TE Gee Scott Jr., G Sidy Sow, OLB Bradyn Swinson, RB Shane Watts, WR Jeremiah Webb, QB Ben Wooldridge

Reserve/injured: WR Ja'Lynn Polk, G Layden Robinson, LB Jahlani Tavai (designated to return)

AFC North

Biggest move: Cincinnati opted to keep just eight offensive linemen in its initial cuts. Depth has been a major issue, especially at right guard. Players who scraped out spots on the back end of the 53-man roster, such as safety PJ Jules and rookie defensive tackle Howard Cross, could be at risk as the team seeks out depth on the waiver wire after initial cuts. Bengals coach Zac Taylor has not named a starting right guard but believes that player is on the roster. Don't be surprised if Cincinnati looks to add at that position and potentially at safety, too. -- Ben Baby

Waived/released: RB Gary Brightwell, CB Jalen Davis, LB Joe Giles-Harris, LS Cal Adomitis, OT Devin Cochran, OT Andrew Coker, OT Caleb Etienne, DE Raymond Johnson III, S Jaylen Key, OL Jaxson Kirkland, CB Bralyn Lux, WR Jamoi Mayes, TE Tanner McLachlan, C Seth McLaughlin, RB Kendall Milton, WR Jordan Moore, LB Maema Njongmeta, WR Kendric Pryor, QB Desmond Ridder, DE Isaiah Thomas, OL Cordell Volson, DT McTelvin Agim, CB Nate Brooks, WR Cole Burgess, RB Quali Conley, S Shaquan Loyal, WR Rashod Owens, C Andrew Raym, CB Lance Robinson, OL Andrew Stueber, QB Payton Thorne, LB Craig Young.

Reserve/injured: S Daijahn Anthony, DE Cedric Johnson.

Reserve/physically unable to perform: TE Erick All Jr.

Biggest move: The Browns on Monday traded quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Raiders for a 2026 fifth-round pick. Pickett was the first QB that Cleveland acquired in the offseason as it reshaped the position room but a hamstring injury put him out of consideration for QB1. The move clears the pathway for the Browns to evaluate rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders at some point this season. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Traded: QB Kenny Pickett

Acquired: OT KT Leveston

Waived/released: CB Chigozie Anusiem, OT Jackson Barton, CB Tony Brown II, TE Sal Cannella, G Javion Cohen, WR Chase Cota, WR Kaden Davis, S Christopher Edmonds, OT Sebastian Gutierrez, DE KJ Henry, DT Ralph Holley, CB Christian Holmes, K Dustin Hopkins, QB Tyler Huntley, CB LaMareon James, WR Kisean Johnson, CB Keenan Isaac, T Jason Ivey, DT Sam Kamara, WR Diontae Johnson, DE Titus Leo, RB Ahmani Marshall, WR Cade McDonald (LB Marvin Moody, S Nik Needham, DE Julian Okwara, CB Darius Rush, RB Pierre Strong Jr., LB Charlie Thomas III, T Lorenzo Thompson, G Dartanyan Tinsley, TE Mitch Van Vooren, C Bucky Williams, RB Trayveon Williams, T Kilian Zierer

Reserve/injured: LB Winston Reid

Reserve/physically unable to perform: QB Deshaun Watson

Reserve/non-football injury: WR David Bell

AFC South

Biggest move: The Colts released 2023 second-round pick -- and Indianapolis native -- JuJu Brents in a bit of a surprise move. Brents has battled injuries the past two seasons, seeing action in only 11 of a possible 34 games. He missed a significant chunk of practice time in camp this month because of a hamstring injury and was also not considered a scheme fit in coordinator Lou Anarumo's system. The Colts made two cornerback acquisitions in the past week, signing free agent Xavien Howard and trading for Minnesota's Mekhi Blackmon. -- Stephen Holder

Waived/released: LB Austin Ajiake, WR Ajou Ajou, QB Jason Bean, RB Ulysses Bentley IV, CB JuJu Brents, LB Jake Chaney, DT Devonta Davis, LB Solomon DeShields, T Marshall Foerner, C Wesley French, DE Marcus Haynes, RB Khalil Herbert, CB Alex Johnson, T Marcellus Johnson, WR Tyler Kahmann, CB Chris Lammons, DE Isaiah Land, DE Desmond Little, TE Maximilian Mang, CB B.J. Mayes, TE Sean McKeon, DE Durell Nchami, RB Nate Noel, WR Coleman Owen, WR Landon Parker, CB Duke Shelley, G Josh Sills, WR Blayne Taylor, S Ladarius Tennison, WR Laquon Treadwell, K Maddux Trujillo (waived-injured), DT Josh Tupou, LB Joseph Vaughn, C Mose Vavao, S Trey Washington, CB Samuel Womack III, TE Jelani Woods, RB Nay'Quan Wright

Reserve/injured (designated for return): LB Jaylon Carlies

Biggest move: The Jaguars had trouble stopping the run in 2024 (132.6 yards per game allowed, which ranked 25th) and needed major improvements up front, so they reworked the defensive line. They cut tackles Jordan Jefferson and Tyler Lacy -- both of whom were fourth-round picks in 2024 and 2023, respectively - in favor of undrafted free agents Danny Striggow (Minnesota) and B.J. Green (Colorado). The Jaguars kept 11 defensive linemen, which included a pair of 10-year vets in Arik Armstead and Austin Johnson, and they also added Khalen Saunders Sr. via trade last week. -- Michael DiRocco

Waived/released: OL Tremayne Anchrum, TE Shawn Bowman, WR Chandler Brayboy, WR Cam Camper, DL James Carpenter, OL Jerome Carvin, DE Myles Cole, LB Branson Combs, TE John Copenhaver, DL Ethan Downs, OL Javon Foster, RB Kevin Harris, QB Seth Henigan, TE Patrick Herbert, WR Trenton Irwin, RB Ja'Quinden Jackson, DT Jordan Jefferson, DT Tyler Lacy, WR Darius Lassiter, OL Ricky Lee, CB Keni-H Lovely, TE Quintin Morris, DB Jabbar Muhammad, LB Chad Muma, CB De'Antre Prince, DL Keivie Rose, DB Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, WR Dorian Singer, DB Doneiko Slaughter, S Daniel Thomas, DB Aydan White, QB John Wolford, OL Sal Wormley

Waived/injured: WR Eli Pancol

Reserve/injured (designated to return): LB Jalen McLeod

Reserve/injured: CB Caleb Ransaw

Biggest move: The biggest move news wise was the release of wide receiver Xavier Restrepo. Despite being Miami's all-time leading receiver in multiple categories and Cam Ward's top target, Restrepo signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent. Restrepo started off well in OTAs and minicamp but that early success didn't move to training camp. The wide receiver group didn't have space for Restrepo who worked mostly in the slot but only played 42 snaps on three preseason games. -- Turron Davenport

Waived/released: LB Brian Asamoah II, S Kendell Brooks, TE Drake Dabney, OT Jaelyn Duncan, LB Ali Gaye, DT Cam Horsley, RB Jermar Jefferson, WR Mason Kinsey, RB Jordan Mims, TE Thomas Odukoya, DT Isaiah Raikes, WR Xavier Restrepo, OT Andrew Rupcich, TE Josh Whyle, G Brenden Jaimes, LB Blake Lynch, CB Amani Oruwariye, WR James Proche II, QB Trevor Siemian, DE Carlos Watkins

Reserve/injured: RB Tyjae Spears (designated for return)