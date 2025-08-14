Adam Schefter joins "NFL Live" to break the news of Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice's 30-day jail sentence, with five years probation and an expected multigame suspension. (0:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is expected to have his disciplinary hearing with the NFL on Sept. 30 in New York, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

This means that Rice is likely to be able to play the first four weeks of the season before any potential discipline is imposed for his role in a multicar crash in Dallas that left multiple people injured during the 2024 offseason.

The Chiefs open the NFL season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil then play the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens in the first four weeks.

Last month, Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years' probation for his role in the multicar crash.

Rice, 25, pleaded guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges: collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. Rice received deferred adjudication. The case will be dismissed if he completes the probation.

The third-year wide receiver had 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in his 2023 rookie season. His 2024 season ended after four games after he tore the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee. He had 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in those four games.

ESPN's Nate Taylor contributed to this report.