Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Falcons starting right tackle Kaleb McGary will miss the entire season after being placed on injured reserve without a designation to return Tuesday.

McGary suffered a leg injury last Wednesday in practice and was carted off the field. He appeared to be favoring his left leg. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said last Friday night that McGary would be out for "significant time."

McGary, known as a potent run blocker, would have had an increased role this season in Atlanta covering the blind side of left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Storm Norton, Atlanta's swing tackle and the player who would have replaced McGary in the lineup, also is injured. Norton had ankle surgery last week and will be out six to eight weeks. On Tuesday, the Falcons placed Norton on the reserve/injured list with a designation to return.

Versatile offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson replaced McGary at right tackle during practice last week and seems to be the likely starter until Norton returns. Wilkinson started 19 games at the position for the Denver Broncos in 2019 and 2020. He also started nine games for the Falcons in 2022 -- at left guard.

The Falcons also acquired a tackle via trade Tuesday, dealing a conditional seventh-round draft pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Michael Jerrell, a 2024 sixth-round pick who started three games last season at right tackle.