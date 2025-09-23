Jenna Laine details the next steps for Bucs receiver Mike Evans after suffering a hamstring injury. (1:09)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans is expected to miss three to four weeks with a strained left hamstring, sources told ESPN.

Evans suffered the injury in fourth quarter of Sunday's victory over the New York Jets. An MRI on Tuesday showed that Evans has a moderate strain, according to sources.

Evans, 32, has battled hamstring issues in the past, missing three games last year and three in 2019 due to injuries to his right hamstring. The six-time Pro Bowler has 14 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown this season for the Buccaneers (3-0).

The Bucs already have been without Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin, who is working his way back from ankle surgery, and wide receiver Jalen McMillan, who suffered a neck injury in the second preseason game and is not expected to return until after their Week 9 bye.

Godwin could return to play in Tampa Bay's Week 4 showdown against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (3-0).