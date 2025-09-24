Open Extended Reactions

We've hit Week 4 of the NFL season, and insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have been making calls to sources around the league for the latest news and buzz on key situations.

One of the biggest storylines of the week is the Giants naming first-round rookie Jaxson Dart as their starting quarterback on Tuesday. Jeremy and Dan have intel on why New York made that move right now and what's next for this offense. They also share what they're hearing on Michael Penix Jr.'s growing pains in Atlanta, the most surprising QB situations in the NFL through three weeks and some early chatter around the NFL trade deadline (Nov. 4).

It's all here, as Jeremy and Dan answer big questions and empty their reporting notebooks heading into Week 4.

Jump to:

Giants starting Dart | Falcons' offensive issues

Trade deadline buzz | Surprising QB situations

Why did the Giants make the move to Jaxson Dart now?

Fowler: They did this for two primary reasons. The offensive output in two of the first three games was unpleasant, to say the least. The image of Russell Wilson throwing the ball into the tunnel on a red zone possession for a penalty, then throwing it away on fourth down to cap a 22-9 loss to Kansas City is hard to shake.

Second, Dart has hit every benchmark coach Brian Daboll and the staff set in this process. He proved to be a highly motivated fast learner in the offseason and sustained that momentum throughout camp. In preseason games, he made quick decisions and showed deft ball placement. He's also, as one team source put it, "tough as s---." All that, coupled with his mobility, gives the Giants a better chance to win games at this stage, despite the inevitable miscues that come with a rookie quarterback. It's not complicated. Dart appears ready.

Graziano: The Giants honestly believed they had enough of a support system around Wilson that they could win games and stay competitive while Dart took his time to get ready. We can debate whether they had credible reason to believe that, but they were wrong. Aside from a 450-yard performance in Week 2 against a lost Cowboys defense, Wilson has looked like a shell of his former self. And the 0-3 record left the Giants little choice at this point.

Think about it: It would be understandable for a rookie QB to make panic throws into the tunnel in key situations. But Wilson is a 14-year veteran. The Giants rank 31st in the league in red zone touchdown percentage and 31st in goal-to-go touchdown percentage. They've also had plenty of chances down there in the first three weeks. One reason to make this move is that Dart's mobility theoretically offers them more options inside the 20-yard line.

Fowler: I'm intrigued by Daboll's chance to reinvent himself on offense with a hand-picked option. Though the Giants might need to simplify the game plan in some ways, Dart's arm strength and movement traits could allow Daboll and playcaller Mike Kafka to be more creative. As a Chiefs assistant, Kafka helped manage Patrick Mahomes' development, and the Giants will need a similar effort to maximize Dart's trajectory. What's unique about this setup is Kafka is essentially running Daboll's scheme, but Dart is a blank canvas for both Daboll and Kafka.

The Giants toiled near the bottom of the offensive rankings in 2023 and 2024 with Daniel Jones, who has looked great in Indianapolis. But this is the best skill group Daboll has had since he arrived in 2022. The offensive line isn't elite but is approaching passable, especially with Andrew Thomas back. It's time for this staff to get it done.

Graziano: There has been a lot of talk about the Giants' brutal schedule and the lack of a "soft" spot in which to make the move to the rookie. They play the undefeated Chargers this week, which feels like a tough debut. They get the Saints in Week 5, which qualifies as a soft schedule spot -- but after that, it's Eagles-Broncos-Eagles. Dart is going to test his readiness against some of the league's top defenses. If he holds his own, the Giants will feel as if they found something.

I'm also curious what all this means for Wilson. Will he stick around and be one of Dart's veteran backups, along with Jameis Winston? Will he be the No. 2 QB on game day or the emergency third quarterback, which Winston has been in each of the first three weeks? Will he do what Jones did last season and ask the team to release him so he can try to latch on elsewhere, perhaps with a chance to start?

It's hard -- after watching Wilson the past three seasons in Denver and Pittsburgh, and then early this season in New York -- not to think this is the end or very close to it. Will he keep trying to play? Or is this the way his decorated career comes to an end?

What are people around the league saying about the Atlanta offense and Michael Penix Jr.?

Graziano: The whole thing looks like a mess. Sure, Penix is playing like a quarterback who has made only six starts in the NFL, but a couple of people I talked to Monday said they don't think the team is doing enough to help him. There were a few instances Sunday -- a 30-0 loss to Carolina -- where plays seemingly took too long to come in. Receivers also dropped passes.

Penix has absolutely not played well (20th in QBR) and he looked perplexed by what the Panthers were showing him in Week 3. But the Falcons continue to believe in him, and the moves they announced Monday -- moving offensive coordinator Zac Robinson from the booth down to the sideline for Sunday's game against Washington and firing receivers coach Ike Hilliard -- addressed the overall offensive situation, not Penix specifically.

Fowler: As one NFL coaching source who has studied the Falcons put it, "[Penix] can throw it, he just can't see it right now." In other words, defenses are clouding the picture and confusing the young quarterback. Penix appeared to be playing more freely late last season, and he has the arm strength to utilize the entire field.

It caught my attention when the Falcons relied a lot on 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) and a run-heavy attack against Brian Flores' Vikings defense, which resulted in 218 rushing yards and a 22-6 win. The Falcons got away from that Sunday in Carolina. Charlie Woerner, the team's second tight end, played 14 snaps vs. 56 the week before, though Woerner was banged up because of an ankle issue during the week.

Still, Atlanta's offense needs to lean into the run game to ease the pressure on Penix and loosen up passing lanes. Giving running back Bijan Robinson the ball as much as possible is always a good way to help a young quarterback. Falcons coach Raheem Morris says Robinson is the league's best player, and he might be right.

Graziano: I wonder if time is all that's needed for improvement. The Falcons didn't have No. 2 wide receiver Darnell Mooney for training camp after he suffered an injury on one of the first days. They lost right tackle Kaleb McGary -- the blindside protector for the left-handed Penix -- to a season-ending injury right before the season started. Top wide receiver Drake London hasn't found a groove.

Again, the Falcons believe Penix has special qualities and should be a true franchise quarterback. That's doesn't mean they're right -- a lot of teams get those evaluations wrong -- but it's definitely too soon to decide either way. If Atlanta can continue to lean on Robinson and the run game while things settle down around the passing game, there's enough talent for one to believe it will come around.

Fowler: Talent is definitely not an issue for the Falcons' offense. The division is still winnable, though Tampa Bay has emerged as the clear-cut favorite. Penix should have a long runway for a team that doesn't want any part of a QB carousel, and a Week 3 blunder won't change that. To your point, the entire offense looked out of sync Sunday, and Morris is hoping for a spark with these big changes. Sometimes, the easiest way to help a quarterback is to go no-huddle to let him operate quickly and freely for some easy completions.

The passing game is built around London, who has 12 targets for eight catches and 104 yards the past two weeks. Penix and London finding their chemistry will help the rest of the offense open up.

Which team most needs to be active in the trade market?

Fowler: Injuries over the next month could be the big determining factor, but I usually start these conversations with the most aggressive general managers. Philadelphia's Howie Roseman and Houston's Nick Caserio have been among the most active dealmakers in recent years. While Roseman is usually trying to add, Caserio and the 0-3 Texans could be a few losses away from wanting to deal players for picks. I still think the Eagles might not be done at cornerback and could survey the market.

And Cleveland -- whose general manager, Andrew Berry, is never afraid to put together a deal -- needs offensive tackle help because of a season-ending knee injury to left tackle Dawand Jones. The Browns are looking at options there.

Graziano: I'm looking at San Francisco, where the Kyle Shanahan/John Lynch 49ers have never been shy about making big in-season moves (hello, Christian McCaffrey!) and are suffering through an incredible rash of early-season injuries. The latest, to star edge rusher Nick Bosa, falls into the irreplaceable category, but that shouldn't stop the Niners from seeing if they can bring in another edge rusher to supplement whatever plan they have to compensate for Bosa's loss.

play 0:49 Bijan Robinson is focused on being best version of himself Bijan Robinson says he has to elevate himself if he wants to reach Saquon Barkley's level.

Fowler: The Chiefs also need a lift on offense. Luckily for them, receivers Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and Rashee Rice (suspension) will return to the lineup before the deadline. Those two, Hollywood Brown and the resurgent Tyquan Thornton might be enough. But the running game still needs help. Miami isn't playing running back Jaylen Wright, who had a lot of fans in the 2024 draft. It might be worth a call for Kansas City.

Graziano: Another potentially available Dolphin I have my eye on is edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, a 2021 first-round pick who's in the final year of his contract. If Miami decides to start moving players, Phillips is probably one of their more popular potential trade options.

Fowler: Good call. Phillips has massive upside despite his injury history. He would fit in seamlessly somewhere, and pass rusher is always a focus for teams. To that end, could a team pry Trey Hendrickson out of Cincinnati? On a smaller scale, Azeez Ojulari is a healthy scratch right now in Philly.

One team that could be looking for pass-rush help is the Chargers, who are without Khalil Mack in the short term and did not apply enough pressure on Denver quarterback Bo Nix in Week 3. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz previously worked in Baltimore, which values draft picks above all else, but his team is 3-0 and could use a boost on the edge. And speaking of Baltimore, Ravens coach John Harbaugh publicly called out his pass rush Monday night. The Roquan Smith trade nearly three years ago was a catalyst when it was made. Perhaps GM Eric DeCosta has another splash move in him.

What's your gauge on receivers, Dan? The Steelers could have one more move in them, and I'd be willing to bet they'd at least have a conversation on Tyreek Hill if Miami engaged. Curtis Samuel is also a healthy scratch in Buffalo despite making $7.4 million this season.

Graziano: I feel the Steelers have pivoted a bit, and if they make an in-season move, it would more likely be to help their struggling defense. But since you were asking about receivers, I remember Jakobi Meyers asking for a new contract from the Raiders in the offseason and then asking to be traded when he didn't get one. If Las Vegas tumbles out of contention and he's not in its long-term plans, he could help someone down the stretch.

The Saints don't look as if they're going anywhere this season, and they have Rashid Shaheed on an expiring contract and Chris Olave with one year (his fifth-year option) left on his deal. Would their new coaching staff make either or both of those players available? Could Calvin Ridley, who has struggled along with the rest of the offense in Tennessee, use a change of scenery? I don't think we can rule out teams such as Buffalo, Kansas City, Green Bay and/or San Francisco if the right impact receiver becomes available.

What is the most surprising QB situation through three weeks?

Graziano: How could it be anyone other than the Colts? Daniel Jones is third in passing yards, second in yards per attempt and first in QBR. He has been sacked only twice in three games. The Colts are 3-0, and while running back Jonathan Taylor is having a renaissance season so far, Jones has been in the middle of the offensive turnaround. Colts coach Shane Steichen has put Jones in great position to succeed, and if Taylor and the offensive line (and Jones himself) stay healthy, this doesn't feel like a situation that's going to go off a cliff any time soon.

Fowler: The output is surprising but not exactly shocking. It's amazing what trust, confidence and an improved supporting cast will do for a wounded quarterback. Belief is a powerful thing. In the spring, the Colts gave Jones cut-ups of last season's offense, and he blew through those in a few days, asking for more. That was a good sign.

The Vikings are worth highlighting. Three weeks in, I expected to be assessing J.J. McCarthy's up-and-down but mostly promising 12 quarters of play. Instead, we're left with one brilliant quarter, seven bad ones and Carson Wentz leading the Vikings to a blowout Week 3 victory after McCarthy suffered a right ankle sprain in Week 2. McCarthy could sit out the next few games, which gives Wentz a longer runway under the tutelage of QB rehab specialist Kevin O'Connell. While McCarthy's trajectory remains Minnesota's priority, the sheer dynamics in play over the next month promise to be interesting.

Graziano: Keeping a healthy McCarthy on the bench just because Wentz has the team on a roll sounds incredible to me, given that the Vikings did not pursue a fallback option for McCarthy this offseason and have consistently trumpeted their confidence in him. But I hear where you're coming from. This is a team that won 14 games last season and believes it has a good enough roster to compete for a championship. Let's see how Wentz does in Dublin against a struggling Steelers defense.

I think the Jets have one of the nuttiest QB situations so far. Justin Fields played great in Week 1, losing narrowly to the Steelers, then played like someone who'd never seen a football before in Week 2. During that game, he left because of a concussion and then missed Week 3, in which backup Tyrod Taylor played well. The Jets are 0-3 with three very different QB performances. Where do you think this is all headed, especially once Fields clears concussion protocol?

Fowler: I would be surprised if the Jets turn away from Fields this early, assuming he's healthy. They know Fields had an uneven training camp from a passing standpoint but felt that he turned things around late in the preseason with a string of good practices leading into Week 1. They are hoping Week 2 was an aberration.

In theory, the Jets have a running offense, which can work well with Fields as the dual-threat option with Breece Hall and Braelon Allen in the backfield. New York can turn to Taylor at any time -- Week 6, Week 10, he's always ready as a viable option. But money also typically speaks in these situations. The Jets are paying Fields $20 million in cash in 2025. Give him time to earn that.