Rich Eisen reacts to Adam Schefter's report that the Giants will start rookie QB Jaxson Dart over Russell Wilson in Week 4. (2:17)

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. --- The New York Giants are planning to bench quarterback Russell Wilson in favor of first-round rookie Jaxson Dart after three games, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Dart's first start will come at home Sunday against the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. The 25th overall pick this year out of Ole Miss served as the backup to Wilson for the first three games of the season.

The Giants (0-3) also have veteran Jameis Winston on the roster.

Russell Wilson's Giant struggles in 2025 Giants quarterback Russell Wilson ranks 30th out of 32 qualified QBs in Total QBR this season and has been hit while running or throwing 40 times this season, tied with the Patriots' Drake Maye for the most in the NFL. NFL Rank Total QBR 34 30th Completion pct. 59% 27th Times contacted 40 T-most -- ESPN Research

Head coach Brian Daboll left open the possibility of making a change at quarterback when he said Monday afternoon that the team was "evaluating everything" and refused to declare Wilson the starter.

Wilson struggled in Sunday night's 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He threw for 160 yards and tossed a pair of interceptions. There was also an ugly red zone possession late in the contest where he threw the ball out of bounds on fourth down, and he was booed late in the first half after the second interception.

The switch to Dart is a move that could reinvigorate a disappointed fan base. Fans cheered when the rookie came on the field for a snap in the second quarter on Sunday night. That contrasted with their booing after Wilson threw a second-quarter interception in a tie game in his first home game with the team.

Dart has been preparing for this moment ever since the Giants traded back into the first round to get him to New York. He has done nothing but impress since taking the field in the spring. Dart started the spring with the third-team offense and quickly worked his way past Winston early in the summer.

His first extended taste of regular-season NFL action will come against a Chargers defense that is currently allowing under 300 yards per game.

Dart will give the Giants' offense a different look and more options. His ability to run the ball and the zone-read had his version of the offense looking vastly different from the first-team unit with Wilson throughout the summer.