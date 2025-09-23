Rich Eisen sounds off on the state of the New York Giants after they fell to 0-3 on the season. (2:02)

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks with a dislocated shoulder suffered early in the team's latest loss Sunday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tracy, a second-year back, went down in pain when he was sandwiched by a pair of Kansas City Chiefs defenders on the second play of the second quarter.

With Tracy out, the Giants (0-3) are expected to lean on rookie Cam Skattebo and veteran Devin Singletary to run the ball.

Skattebo handled a majority of the workload after Tracy's injury New York's 22-9 loss. He outsnapped Singletary 32 to 9 after Tracy's injury and finished with 121 total yards on 16 touches.

The Giants host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.