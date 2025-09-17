Justin Herbert throws a pair of touchdowns, and the defense comes up big as the Chargers take down the Raiders. (1:10)

LOS ANGELES -- Outside linebacker Khalil Mack's left elbow injury, which left him sidelined and in a sling for much of the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 2 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, isn't season-ending, a source confirmed to ESPN.

NFL Network was the first to report the news.

Mack attempted a tackle in the first quarter, but his left hand got caught between Chargers linebacker Troy Dye and Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker, turning the elbow to an awkward position.

Mack jogged off the field holding his left hand, stopped on the sideline and bent over in agony before heading to the locker room.

He returned to the Chargers' sideline in the second quarter with his elbow in medical wrapping and in a sling.

He finished the game with one sack and one tackle in the quarter. Mack has 12.5 career sacks against Las Vegas -- where he played during his first four seasons -- the most by any player against a single opponent since 2021.

Mack, 34, signed a one-year, $18 million deal in March, choosing to return to L.A. after contemplating retirement following the 2024 season.

With Mack out, outside linebacker Caleb Murphy saw an increased workload, playing 31 defensive snaps. Murphy finished with one quarterback pressure.