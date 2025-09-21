        <
          Falcons' Kirk Cousins replaces struggling Michael Penix Jr.

          Chau Smith-Wade picks off Michael Penix Jr. for Panthers TD (0:29)

          Michael Penix Jr. throws an interception to Chau Smith-Wade, who returns it for a Panthers touchdown. (0:29)

          • Marc RaimondiSep 21, 2025, 07:54 PM
              Marc Raimondi's first year covering the Falcons was 2024, but it wasn't his first year at ESPN. He joined the company in 2019 and was a top combat sports reporter. He also covered professional wrestling and wrote the book "Say Hello to the Bad Guys: How Pro Wrestling's New World Order Changed America," which was published by Simon & Schuster in 2025. Raimondi also worked for the New York Post and Newsday, beginning in 2009, covering high school and college sports, plus the NFL, NFL, MLB and NHL.
          CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It took just three weeks for Atlanta Falcons fans to get another glimpse of Kirk Cousins in regular-season action.

          The veteran quarterback replaced the struggling Michael Penix Jr. with 10:44 left in a game in which the Falcons were down 27-0 to their NFC South division rivals. Cousins wasn't able to move the ball much in his first series, with Atlanta turning the ball over on downs.

          The Falcons ultimately were shut out, losing 30-0 to the Panthers.

          Penix was 18-of-36 for 172 yards and two interceptions, including his first career pick-six.

          Cousins was the Falcons' starting quarterback last season after signing a contract worth $100 million guaranteed in the 2024 offseason. The Falcons then selected Penix with the No. 8 overall pick in the draft.

          Last season, Cousins led the Falcons to a 6-3 start before a disastrous stretch that started around midseason. Cousins was benched in Week 16, following a string of five games with nine interceptions and just one touchdown pass. Penix was named the starter moving forward and performed well in the team's final three games, despite the Falcons going 1-2 and missing the playoffs.

          Many expected Cousins to be released or traded this past offseason, but the Falcons made it clear that they were comfortable keeping him around as a backup. A very expensive backup, at that. Cousins will make a guaranteed $27.5 million this season.