Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will move down to the sideline from the coaching box moving forward, head coach Raheem Morris said Monday.

The Falcons' offense has had a rough start to the season, and the team was shut out on the road 30-0 by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Robinson and QB Michael Penix Jr. seemed to have some communication issues in the game, compounded by Penix's headset audio going in and out during the first half. Penix had the worst game of his young career, throwing two interceptions, including his first career pick-six.

Morris said the team's decision to get Robinson down to the sideline will bring "cleaner communication." Penix, usually cool and calm, was visibly frustrated during the game Sunday.

"We definitely hold some responsibility in those things, and we'll go out and do those things," Morris said. "We'll correct those things this week. We'll correct them throughout the process."

Penix went 18-of-36 for 172 yards against the Panthers. He has thrown just one touchdown this season -- to running back Bijan Robinson, a pass to the flat that Robinson took 50 yards for a score in Week 1. No wide receiver or tight end has a touchdown catch.

Atlanta has just a single touchdown in its last eight quarters, and it was late against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 when the Vikings essentially allowed running back Tyler Allgeier to get into the end zone due to the situation. The Falcons have the fourth worst offensive EPA in the league (minus-32.4). Only the Bengals, Titans and Browns have a lower number in that category.

It seems as if the Falcons offense is having issues getting plays in before the very end of the play clock, forcing Penix to have to rush. Morris said he's hoping some of those things will be remedied by changing the offensive coordinator's geography -- if he's "closer to the action" and getting a "feel for the temperament on the grass."

"I think it's just the communication that Zac can kind of get across on the field," Morris said. "That's how we practice. That's how we do our walk-throughs. That's how we do every single thing on the field."

Morris also acknowledged Monday that kicker Parker Romo's two missed field goals in the first half were deflating for the Falcons. Romo went 5-for-5 on field goals against the Vikings, which led to the Falcons releasing struggling veteran Younghoe Koo last Friday.

The Falcons will continue to try out kickers this week, Morris said.

"We've got to bring competition in," Morris said. "That's what we've got to do. You've got to bring competition in until you get it right."