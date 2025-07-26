Damien Woody discusses why the Falcons need to deliver after investing so many draft picks in offensive skill players. (0:54)

The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their top wide receivers in the short term.

Darnell Mooney has a shoulder injury and will be out for several weeks, the team announced Friday night.

In the Falcons' first practice of training camp Thursday, Mooney dove for a deep Michael Penix Jr. pass down the right sideline during 11-on-11 work and stayed on the ground for a few seconds before getting up. Mooney walked off the field with a trainer afterward, with his helmet in hand, and did not return.

Mooney has been the team's No. 2 wide receiver behind Drake London since being signed by Atlanta in the 2024 offseason from the Chicago Bears. Mooney, 27, had 106 catches for 992 yards and a career-high five touchdowns last year.

On Friday, the Falcons signed free agent wide receiver DJ Chark, who had most recently played with the Los Angeles Chargers. Chark, a 2018 second-round pick, brings speed and experience. He has 51 career starts and has played with four different teams.

Chark, 28, is likely to join London and Ray-Ray McCloud III as starters while Mooney is out, though KhaDarel Hodge and Casey Washington could be in the mix for reps as well.

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.