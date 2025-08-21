Open Extended Reactions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to activate wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Tristan Wirfs off the active/physically unable to perform list and have them on their 53-man roster to start the season, but it remains unclear when either star player will be available to play in games.

Godwin and Wirfs both have been sidelined throughout training camp and the preseason and were placed on the active/PUP list last month.

Coach Todd Bowles indicated Thursday that the Buccaneers want them on the 53-man roster when the season starts so they are both eligible to practice with the team. If either player were to start the regular season on the PUP list, he would be required to miss at least four games and would not be allowed to participate in team practices.

Bowles did not disclose firm timelines for either Godwin or Wirfs to return to playing in games, however, saying both players needed to "get in football shape."

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier Thursday that Godwin still is unlikely to play until October as he continues recovering from the fractured ankle he suffered in Week 7 last season.

Godwin is expected to start practicing in Week 2, sources told Schefter, but the Buccaneers are pleased with his recovery and think the nine-year veteran is right where he should be at this time.

Multiple sources told ESPN's Jenna Laine last month that Godwin underwent another minor procedure this spring to have his ankle "cleaned out," but a source said it wasn't a surprise and Godwin was "doing well" at the time.

Wirfs underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last month, and sources told ESPN at the time that the Bucs expected him to miss the start of the regular season.

Godwin and Wirfs are eligible to be activated from the active/PUP list at any point during training camp or the preseason once medically cleared.

Despite the injury from last season, the Bucs re-signed Godwin as a free agent earlier this year on a three-year, $66 million deal that includes two seasons fully guaranteed at $44 million.

Tampa Bay is expected to start the season short-handed at wide receiver due to the recovery timeline for Godwin and the recent neck injury to Jalen McMillan, who is expected to start the season on injured reserve and could be sidelined until after the Bucs' Week 9 bye week.

Through the first seven weeks of last year, Godwin enjoyed arguably the best season of his career, leading the league with 50 catches. His 576 receiving yards was second most in the league, and his five touchdown catches was tied for third.

Godwin ranks second in franchise history -- behind only longtime teammate Mike Evans -- with 579 receptions, 7,266 yards and 39 touchdown catches.

ESPN's Jenna Laine contributed to this report.