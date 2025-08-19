TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan has what coach Todd Bowles described as a "severely strained neck" and the second-year player is "going to miss time" during the regular season, Bowles said Tuesday.

McMillan fell awkwardly on the back of his head and neck area while leaping up to make a catch in the Bucs' second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. McMillan's body folded in midair after he collided with defensive back Daryl Porter Jr.

Bucs wide receiver Jalen McMillan was upended by Steelers cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. in Saturday's preseason game. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

After being attended to by the medical staff, McMillan was able to walk off the field under his own power before being taken to a local hospital for evaluation, a source said. He was cleared to fly home with the team in a neck brace.

Further testing back in Tampa revealed the extent of the injury, which Bowles said "shouldn't be" career threatening.

One of two third-round draft picks for the Bucs in 2024, McMillan led the NFL with seven touchdown catches in the final five weeks of the regular season.

The Bucs are already without one of their top wide receivers, Chris Godwin, who is recovering from ankle surgery and is still on the active/PUP list.