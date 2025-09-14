Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields suffered a concussion Sunday on a fourth-quarter sack by Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa, jeopardizing his status for Week 3 -- one of many concerns for the 0-2 Jets.

Coach Aaron Glenn, addressing reporters after a 30-10 loss at MetLife Stadium, confirmed that Fields is in concussion protocol. The back of Fields' helmet slammed the turf on the takedown by Bosa, which occurred with 14 minutes remaining in the blowout.

Fields was replaced by Tyrod Taylor, who would start next Sunday's road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if Fields doesn't clear concussion protocol. Taylor (7-for-11, 56 yards) threw a garbage-time touchdown pass in his first game action of 2025; he missed the preseason due to arthroscopic knee surgery.

Suddenly, the feel-good vibes from a new Jets era have been replaced by confusion and anger. After an encouraging loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, they regressed in all areas, leaving players perplexed and Glenn seething.

"It's not OK, it's not OK to lose like that," Glenn said. "I'm not a big fan of sitting here and telling everybody, 'Guys, it's OK.' No, no, you don't just lose like that and it's OK."

Glenn said he was "very disappointed" by the loss, claiming he will evaluate all aspects of the organization. He called out himself, saying, "Apparently, I didn't have the guys ready to play."

The Jets fell behind in the first quarter 10-0, never threatening the Bills (2-0). By halftime, the Jets were down, 20-3. By then, Fields had only two complete passes and more rushing yards (49) than passing yards (25).

"First off, I've got to take a look at myself," Glenn said. "I want to take a look at every player, and I want to take a look at every coach. There's no stone that won't go unturned without figuring out the issue."

Glenn has preached discipline and physical toughness, but his team was lacking in both areas. A roughing-the-passer penalty on Micheal Clemons -- on a third-and-19 -- extended the Bills' first drive, which ended with a touchdown. The Jets' first two possessions were a three-and-out and a lost fumble by Fields, setting up a Buffalo field goal.

Glenn chided Clemons, saying, "We've got to be smarter."

The Jets were dominated at the point of attack -- outrushed, 224-100 -- and allowed 70 total yards on missed tackles, according to Next Gen Stats. That includes a miss by linebacker Quincy Williams on a 44-yard touchdown run by James Cook.

"Very disappointing, very disappointing," said cornerback Sauce Gardner, who had two holding penalties (one declined). "We've got to be better all around -- stupid penalties, missed tackles, everything."

Fields, coming off one of the best games of his career, played one of his worst. He set new career lows for completions (3-for-11) and passing yards (27). His ball placement, spot on in Week 1, was off from the outset. With at least three off-target balls, he squandered chances for big gains. He completed only one pass to a wide receiver, conjuring up concerns from the preseason about the passing attack.

Glenn, his jaw clenched, declined to give an evaluation of his quarterback.

"I have to watch the tape," he said curtly.

"Very frustrating," wide receiver Garret Wilson said of the offensive performance. "I always feel like we have a good plan. We had a good week of practice, and we come out and lay an egg when it matters, so we have to figure it out. I don't know. I don't exactly know how that happened."

In his postgame address to the team, Glenn shared his coaching experiences with the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints. In 2021, his first year as the Lions' defensive coordinator, they started 0-10-1 and finished 3-13-1 before their dramatic turnaround.

"I told these guys this: I've been here before with two teams," he said. "The one thing we're not going to do, we're not going to waver, not one bit. Not one bit. The brand that we say that we're going to play, we're going to play that type of game. And our guys will get better."