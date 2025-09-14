Fans chant toward Micah Parsons ahead of his postgame interview after the Packers' win over the Commanders on Thursday night. (0:14)

Before trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered the star pass rusher to the New York Jets, he said Saturday in a radio interview.

Jones, a guest on ESPN New York radio, told host Gary Myers that he had called the Jets. Asked by Myers if the Cowboys were interested in star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, Jones confirmed that Williams was the Jets player he was looking to acquire, along with picks in his proposed trade.

The conversation apparently didn't last long. Jones said the Jets told him they "didn't have the resources to entertain conversations."

Jones wound up dealing Parsons to the Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Simultaneously, Parsons signed a four-year, $188 million contract extension.

The Cowboys owner reiterated his stance that he always wanted a "dominant" interior defensive lineman, which explains his interest in Williams.

"A prerequisite to the entire trade was that we had to have right now a really, frankly significant dominant inside defensive player," Jones said. "That was a prerequisite. You didn't get in the mentality of my trading if you didn't have that coming through the door."

Williams, a 2022 first-team All-Pro, is arguably the Jets' top defensive player. He is under contract through 2027.