Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will likely be ruled out of Sunday's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals due to an ankle injury, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.

The injury is not expected to be long term.

Carson Wentz is Minnesota's likely starter for Week 3 against the Bengals.

McCarthy has been sacked nine times in the first two games, including six in a 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night. The Falcons intercepted two of his passes, and he fumbled three times, including twice when he dropped the ball without being hit, and he lost one.

McCarthy played most of Sunday's game behind a patchwork offensive line after center Ryan Kelly and left tackle Justin Skule left Sunday's game early because of concussions.

Over his first two NFL starts, McCarthy has completed 24 of 41 passes for 301 yards with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He has also rushed seven times for 50 yards and a touchdown, but his QBR of 20.4 ranks No. 32 of 33 qualified quarterbacks in the league.