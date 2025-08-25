Open Extended Reactions

Las Vegas Raiders starting wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who is entering the final year of his contract, has requested a trade, a source told ESPN.

The Raiders and Meyers have been unable to come to terms on a new deal. Las Vegas, however, has no plans to move on from Meyers due to his value, according to a source.

Meyers' contract has a base salary of $10.5 million and a cap hit of $14.98 million in 2025. However, Meyers doesn't have any guaranteed money remaining on a three-year, $33 million deal, which he signed in 2023 after four seasons with the New England Patriots.

When Meyers was asked earlier this month about whether he would like to remain in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future, he said, "As much as they want me here. That's really all I can say about that one."

Meyers has previously expressed his excitement to play with new Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. He called Smith "one of the best" quarterbacks he has played with, admiring the 34-year-old's accuracy.

Both players have developed a strong connection over the course of training camp.

Meyers has been a fairly consistent pass catcher since he entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The former New England Patriots receiver has totaled at least 800 yards in four of six seasons.

Meyers' second season with the Raiders was the best of his career. In 15 games, Meyers caught 87 passes for a career-best 1,027 yards and four touchdowns with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as his quarterbacks.

He had three games with 100-plus yards and only dropped one pass on 128 targets. Meyers also had 52 catches resulting in a first down, tied for 18th in the league.

The Raiders' wide receiver room consists of Meyers, Tre Tucker, and rookies Dont'e Thornton and Jack Bech. Meyers and Tucker are the only wideouts on the team to have recorded at least 500 yards in a season.

NFL Network first reported the news of Meyers' trade request.